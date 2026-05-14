Mary Kay Launches Global Social Squad Program to Empower the Next Generation of Digital Beauty Leaders

Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in beauty and entrepreneurship, announces the launch of its Global Social Squad (GSS) Pilot Program – a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants (IBCs) as dynamic digital brand advocates and next-generation social media storytellers.

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Launching in select markets worldwide in 2026, the Global Social Squad Pilot Program represents a strategic evolution in how Mary Kay connects with consumers and amplifies brand and product awareness, while positioning the Mary Kay business opportunity in a social-first business environment, across digital platforms, timelines, and geographies.

Empowering Independent Beauty Consultants to Shape a New Era of Digital Leadership

The Global Social Squad ignites a diverse and talented group of Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants who exemplify authenticity, creativity, and social media expertise. These digital leaders create engaging, high-quality content, participate in global campaign activations, and share practical social media strategies with their communities and other Independent Beauty Consultants, fuelling both brand relevance and business growth.

“At Mary Kay, our influencers are our Independent Beauty Consultants,” said Tara Eustace, Chief Opportunity & Sales Officer at Mary Kay. “In a social-first business environment, the potential to connect has never been greater. The Mary Kay Global Social Squad Program is empowering our Independent Beauty Consultants to lead in the digital space by unlocking the power of authentic storytelling and building meaningful connections with beauty lovers and budding entrepreneurs around the world.”

Why This Matters

The Global Social Squad Pilot Program is designed to energize and expand the Mary Kay community through the influence of a pipeline of social-first leaders. Mary Kay’s Global Social Squad aims to:

Elevate brand awareness and perception through fresh, on-trend content.

and perception through fresh, on-trend content. Drive product discovery with authentic user-generated content.

with authentic user-generated content. Power social storytelling and engagement with consumers across global markets.

with consumers across global markets. Strengthen peer-to-peer education through real-world social media insights.

through real-world social media insights. Inspire others by showcasing the Mary Kay business opportunity.

How the Pilot Program Works

The 73 Global Social Squad members were revealed on Friday, March 13, with representation across 15 markets in four regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. Members receive exclusive merchandise, participate in content challenges, and access ongoing education and development opportunities throughout the year.

This focused pilot approach enables Mary Kay to test, learn, and scale effectively, with expansion opportunities for full-scale rollout in 2027 and beyond.

By investing in digital leadership and empowering its global community of Independent Beauty Consultants to embrace a new era where opportunities expand with social reach, Mary Kay is building a scalable, future-ready model that blends entrepreneurship, creativity, and personal connection.

Discover the Mary Kay Global Social Squad here.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260514978222/en/

Contact

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

newsroom.marykay.com

972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com

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Mary Kay launches Global Social Squad to empower its sales force as dynamic digital brand advocates and next-generation social media storytellers.

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The Mary Kay Global Social Squad is empowering our Independent Beauty Consultants to lead in the digital space by unlocking the power of authentic storytelling and building meaningful connections with beauty lovers and entrepreneurs around the world.