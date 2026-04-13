InnerGroup Appoints James Sanderson as Chief Executive Officer

InnerGroup™, a global in-house marketing operations company, today announced the appointment of James Sanderson as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Fred Schuster, who led the company through its launch and early development.

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Sanderson has spent his career at the forefront of the in-house movement. Before joining InnerGroup as Global President in March 2025, he founded Wunderman Thompson Inside, led Havas Studios’ Prose on Pixels in the UK, built the global creative operations practice for ICP, and was COO of Oliver Agency.

Announcing the appointment, Robert Berkeley, Chairman of InnerGroup said, “James has been instrumental in shaping InnerGroup from the outset, bringing deep experience in building and strengthening in-house marketing operations globally. We’ve established a strong foundation and the business is seeing interest from brands across the US and Europe, with demand for structured in-house capabilities continuing to build. His appointment reflects our natural evolution into the next phase of growth, with the leadership, team, and client partnerships in place to execute.”

Sanderson said: “The in-house market is changing fast. Brands have been building internal agencies for years, but the question now is whether those agencies are structured to perform at scale. That is the problem InnerGroup solves. We’ve built the model, methodology, and team to deliver it. The focus now is on execution and growth.”

Over the past year, InnerGroup has worked with brands across financial services, hospitality, consumer goods, retail, pharma, tech and manufacturing, delivering its Adaptive Marketing Operations model through operations advisory, talent sourcing and creative production, using its proprietary AI platform, Mediaferry®.

About InnerGroup

InnerGroup™ is a global in-house marketing operations company that helps brands build and run effective internal marketing functions. An EKCS company, InnerGroup operates across the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia.

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Saba Said

Head of Communications

saba.said@innergroup.com

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