Gradiant Wins Major Water Contract for UK Hyperscale Data Center

Gradiant, a global leader in advanced water and wastewater solutions, has been awarded a contract to design and deliver a water treatment facility for a hyperscale data center in Didcot, Oxfordshire, in the United Kingdom. The project will support one of the world’s foremost AI and cloud infrastructure providers and is being developed on the site of a former power station.

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As data center growth accelerates, water is becoming a defining constraint on where and how data centers can be built and scaled. Operators are increasingly seeking partners who can ensure reliable water performance across the entire site. Gradiant will deliver an integrated solution covering treatment, recycling, and zero liquid discharge. The system is designed to ensure reliable cooling operations while reducing water use and environmental impact.

The project underscores Gradiant’s Site-Wide Peace of Mind approach, taking full ownership of water performance across the entire facility. Rather than treating water as a standalone utility, Gradiant delivers comprehensive water management, integrating treatment, reuse, and operational reliability into a single, accountable partner. This approach reduces risk, simplifies operations, and ensures consistent performance in increasingly resource-constrained environments.

“This project reflects how we combine deep regional expertise with Gradiant’s global technology platform to deliver critical infrastructure with confidence,” said Philipp Sausele, Managing Director of Gradiant Europe. “Our teams understand the local regulatory, environmental, and operational landscape, while leveraging proven solutions deployed worldwide. That balance of global strength and local focus is what enables us to execute reliably at scale.”

“AI is driving one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in history, and water is quickly becoming the limiting factor,” said Prakash Govindan, CEO of Gradiant. “At Gradiant, we are building the water backbone for the next generation of industry. This project reflects our strategy to partner with leading infrastructure players to deliver resilient, sustainable solutions where reliability is non-negotiable.”

This project further strengthens Gradiant’s role at the intersection of water and AI infrastructure, where performance, sustainability, and reliability are essential to success.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients’ mission-critical operations in the world’s essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant’s innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,400 employees worldwide. Discover us at gradiant.com.

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Corporate Contact

Felix Wang

Gradiant, Global Head of Marketing

fwang@gradiant.com

Gradiant will design and deliver a water treatment facility for one of the world’s foremost AI and cloud infrastructure providers, ensuring reliable cooling operations while reducing water use and environmental impact. Company Logo