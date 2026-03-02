Hundred cricket stake sales help Glamorgan clear debts

Glamorgan’s sale of a stake in The Hundred franchise Welsh Fire has wiped the county cricket club’s debts, despite making a loss last year.

The England and Wales Cricket Board sold eight minority stakes in eight Hundred franchises, handing the majority stakes to host counties.

Glamorgan’s divestment saw them enter into a 50-50 partnership with Sanjay Govil, the Indian-American billionaire who also owns Major League Cricket side Washington Freedom.

The Cardiff-based team’s latest accounts reveal they cleared outstanding borrowings from Cardiff City Council of £1,335,844 and £230,011 from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in August of last year.

Chief executive Dan Cherry said: “Clearing the debt, which has severely constrained the club’s long-term plans was a watershed moment and the capital gained from the [Hundred] sale now gives the opportunity to invest in the areas of the business to drive future prosperity and to hopefully be less reliant on ECB funding in years to come.”

Glamorgan received £950,000 for their initial share of the sale of the eight stake sales while the club’s wider accounts show an expected loss of £356,000 before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.

Turnover increased to more than £10m from £8.8m but sponsorship fell by £67,000 to £500,000.

“This is an area we have identified as being undervalued currently,” Cherry said of the sponsorship number.

“We have a great opportunity to capitalise on the momentum created in 2025 and a good narrative to work with our partners to deliver our strategy.”

The Welsh club say they expect to turn a profit after the 2027 season.

The club signed Chris Woakes to their roster this year after missing out in 2025.

Woakes said: “I’m absolutely delighted to return to Welsh Fire for this year’s Hundred campaign.

“I was gutted not to be able to take to the field last year in Wales due to the shoulder injury, but I’m really excited to be coming back and to play in front of Welsh Fire fans.”