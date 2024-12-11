Best jewellery 2024: From zodiac pendants to infinity rings

Jewellery has always been a timeless gift, cherished for its beauty and the sentiment it conveys. Whether you’re selecting a meaningful infinity ring, a personal zodiac pendant, or elegant pearl earrings, each piece tells its own story. Choosing the right jewellery isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about the thoughtfulness behind the gift—understanding what makes it special and how to care for it. In this guide to the best jewellery 2024, we’ll explore popular jewellery styles, their symbolism, and care tips to ensure your gift is not only beautiful but also enduring, making it the perfect way to show someone just how much they mean to you.

How do I clean earrings with gemstones or pearls?

When gifting earrings adorned with gemstones or pearls, include advice on their care to show thoughtfulness. Gemstones and pearls are delicate and require gentle cleaning. Use a soft, damp cloth for pearls, and avoid abrasive cleaners or chemicals. For gemstone earrings, a mild soap and water solution works best. Avoid soaking them, especially if they feature glued settings, as this can weaken the adhesive. Including care instructions with your gift not only shows you care but ensures the recipient enjoys their earrings for years to come.

What do infinity rings symbolise in jewellery?

An infinity ring is a beautiful way to symbolise an unbreakable bond, making it an ideal gift for someone special. The infinite loop represents eternity, unity, and everlasting love or friendship. Whether you’re gifting it to a partner, close friend, or family member, an infinity ring conveys a meaningful message of commitment and connection. Its timeless design ensures it will be cherished as both a stylish and sentimental piece.

What is the significance of zodiac jewellery?

Zodiac jewellery is a deeply personal and thoughtful gift, as it reflects the recipient’s star sign and personality traits. Each zodiac piece often features symbols or designs tied to astrological meanings, making it unique to the wearer. This personalisation shows you’ve put thought into selecting something meaningful, aligning with their identity and the stars. Gifting zodiac jewellery can also serve as a way to celebrate their individuality or as a token of cosmic connection.

What is 18ct gold plating, and how does it differ from solid gold?

When gifting jewellery, understanding materials adds a thoughtful touch. 18ct gold plating involves a thin layer of gold applied over a base metal, offering the luxurious appearance of gold without the cost of solid gold. Solid gold, on the other hand, is made entirely of gold alloy and is more durable but significantly more expensive. Gifting 18ct gold-plated jewellery allows you to present a stunning piece with a luxurious look that is more budget-friendly, making it a perfect choice for a meaningful gift without compromising on style or quality.

Zodiac Pendant Necklace

Crafted by talented artisans in Italy, our Zodiac Pendant Necklaces are made from 18ct gold-plated silver. Each pendant showcases a detailed representation of your star sign, accented with a sparkling clear crystal, all set on a round disk with elegant bevelled edges. Designed in Solihull, UK, these necklaces combine personal significance with timeless style, making them an ideal gift for someone special or a meaningful treat for yourself. Created in small batches, each piece is as unique as the stars themselves. • £125 – BUY IT HERE

Siberian Waltz Blue Enamel & Swiss Blue Topaz Ring

Inspired by the grandeur of Russian artistry, the Siberian Waltz collection captures elegance in every detail. This stunning ring features a deep blue enamel band, highlighted by a faceted Swiss blue topaz gemstone, all set in 18ct rose gold-plated sterling silver. The topaz, renowned for its brilliant glacier-blue hue, is thought to inspire eloquence and clarity. As a November birthstone, it’s a meaningful gift for birthdays or a 4th anniversary. This ring is a statement of strength, beauty, and timeless sophistication. Among the best jewellery 2024. • £65 – BUY IT HERE

Missoma Square Pearl Statement Earrings

Transform your look with our Square Pearl Statement Earrings. Featuring large button and square-shaped pearls set in a bold gold design, these earrings are crafted to stand out. Perfect for wearing solo or pairing with smaller studs for a layered look, their unique imperfections highlight the beauty of natural pearls. Whether dressed up or down, they’ll add a touch of effortless glamour to any outfit. • £149 – BUY IT HERE

Riva Diamond Hoop Ring

This delicate and versatile Riva Diamond Hoop Ring is your go-to jewellery essential. Hand-set with 16 ethically sourced diamonds, the slim band sparkles with understated elegance. Made from durable gold vermeil, it’s designed for everyday wear, adding a touch of sophistication to any look. With free resizing included, this timeless piece is a flawless fit for any collection. • £178 – BUY IT HERE

Aqua & Pearl Charm Huggies in Silver

Add a serene touch to your jewellery collection with the Aqua & Pearl Charm Huggies. Crafted from rhodium-plated recycled sterling silver, these earrings feature aqua chalcedony stones symbolising harmony and a natural pearl charm for a soft, elegant finish. The semi-precious stones are unique, with slight variations in shape and colour, ensuring each pair is one of a kind. Perfect for creating a tranquil yet stylish ear stack. Some of the best jewellery 2024. • £56 – BUY IT HERE

Pandora ME Black Chakra Heart Ring

Showcase bold self-expression with the Pandora ME Black Chakra Heart Ring. Featuring a central black heart-shaped crystal framed by black enamel detailing, this sterling silver ring exudes contemporary charm. Its sleek design makes it perfect for stacking with other rings to create a personalised style. This striking piece symbolises love, individuality, and the power of bold design. • £35 – BUY IT HERE

Pandora Infinity Knot Ring

If you’re looking for the best jewellery 2024, celebrate unbreakable connections with Pandora’s Infinity Knot Ring. The asymmetrical knot design wraps gracefully around a gold-plated band, representing eternal bonds and unity. Whether worn alone or layered with other infinity-inspired pieces, this ring delivers a sleek, symbolic message. Ideal for adding meaningful elegance to your jewellery collection. • £35 – BUY IT HERE

Pandora Moments Studded Chain Bracelet

Elevate your charm collection with the Pandora Moments Studded Chain Bracelet. This sterling silver bracelet features a flexible, textured chain and an intricately designed heart-shaped clasp. Inside the clasp, an infinity symbol adds a subtle touch of sentimentality. With space for up to 18 charms, this versatile piece is both practical and beautifully personal. • £70 – BUY IT HERE

Classic Illusion Gold Stacking Bracelet

Effortlessly achieve the layered look with the Classic Illusion Gold Stacking Bracelet. This two-in-one design combines a delicate chain with bold, elongated links, all plated in 18ct gold. Crafted for a modern aesthetic, it’s the perfect way to add texture and depth to your wrist without the hassle of coordinating multiple bracelets. • £52 – BUY IT HERE

Mini Luna Earrings

Inspired by the moon, the Mini Luna Earrings blend timeless charm with celestial beauty. Small hoops adorned with Swarovski pearls are enhanced by dangling gold star charms, textured for added sparkle. These 24ct gold-plated silver earrings are an elegant nod to the moon’s connection with purity and balance. Ideal for everyday wear or special occasions, they’ll elevate any outfit with their graceful design. And that rounds out our list of the best jewellery 2024. • £165 – BUY IT HERE

