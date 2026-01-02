Sagacious Life looks Smart enough for Purton

Sagacious Life won on his Hong Kong debut in October

WITH the all-important Four-Year-Old Classic Series starting with the Classic Mile at the beginning of next month, it is imperative for many stables that their potential contenders have a rating high enough to take part in the contests.

One horse that has no such worries about his present rating is lightly raced, but potentially smart, SAGACIOUS LIFE, who will use the Leighton Handicap (7.35am) over a mile as a stepping stone to the Classic Mile.

The former four-time winner in Brazil, reached a rating of 90 after winning on his debut over the course and distance in October, and subsequently lost little in defeat when inexperience and a troubled journey saw him finish a close-up sixth to smart Hong Lok Golf.

With a recent trial suggesting he has made giant strides since November, a favoured inside gate three, and Zac Purton sufficiently impressed to take the ride, he should take plenty of beating.

Opposition includes another Four-Year-Old Series contender in Top Dragon, who should appreciate the step up in distance, and old campaigner Karma, who will be fit after his seasonal run, and is likely to outrun his odds.

The Tai Tong Handicap (9.50am) over a mile is another contest which may have some bearing on the forthcoming Four-Year-Old Series, and notably features the former Ralph Beckett-trained Seraph Gabriel.

The son of Saxon Warrior was beaten in a photo in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot in June, and, now housed with the David Eustace stable, has impressed work-watchers with a series of encouraging trials, including two over a mile on turf.

He will not be far from peak condition but has some experienced four-year-old campaigners to contend with, including the likes of Everyone’s Star, Pope Cody and Wukong Jewellery.

Lightly-raced SMART AVENUE also catches the eye after a couple of encouraging efforts behind Invincible Ibis, and notably when coming with a sustained run to gun down Everyone’s Star over seven furlongs last month.

That form can be upgraded with him having come from a double-figure draw, and with gate two a plus, he should have a rails-hugging journey and be hard to keep out of the frame.

POINTERS

Sagacious Life 7.35am Sha Tin

Smart Avenue e/w 9.50am Sha Tin