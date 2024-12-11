Best gadgets 2024: The top tech to buy this Christmas

Choosing the best gadgets and new tech products can significantly enhance your lifestyle, from outdoor adventures to home offices and entertainment. This guide explores key features to look for in smartwatches, laptops and printers, along with the benefits of innovative technologies like Spatial Audio and cutting-edge processors. Whether you’re upgrading your headphones or seeking advice, these insights will help you make informed decisions.

What features should I look for in a smartwatch for outdoor activities?

Look for GPS tracking, water resistance, durable build materials, and long battery life. Features like heart rate monitoring, altimeter, and compass are also essential for outdoor adventures. A bright display with adjustable settings ensures visibility in varying light conditions.

What are the advantages of a wireless laser printer over an inkjet printer?

Wireless laser printers are faster, more efficient for high-volume printing, and offer sharper text quality. They have lower cost-per-page for large print jobs and require less frequent refilling. Wireless connectivity adds convenience by enabling printing from multiple devices, including smartphones and tablets.

What is Spatial Audio, and how does it enhance listening?

Spatial Audio uses advanced algorithms to create a 3D soundscape, making audio feel as if it’s coming from all directions. Enhanced with dynamic head tracking, it provides an immersive experience for music, movies, and games, replicating a theatre-like surround sound environment.

What is the difference between an Intel Core Ultra processor and Apple’s M3 chip?

The Intel Core Ultra excels in multitasking and compatibility with Windows applications, while Apple’s M3 chip is optimised for macOS, offering seamless integration and energy efficiency. The M3 features an 8-core CPU and GPU for excellent performance in creative tasks, while the Core Ultra focuses on versatility and speed.

Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm, Sport Band, Midnight

The Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm, combines sophisticated design with practical features. With a second-generation dual-core processor, it delivers smooth performance, while the Retina display with 1000 nits brightness ensures clear visibility in any light. Ideal for fitness and wellness, it provides detailed sleep tracking by analysing REM, Core, and Deep sleep stages. Its built-in GPS lets you track outdoor activities precisely, eliminating the need for your phone. • £199 – BUY IT HERE

Apple AirPods (4th Generation) with USB-C Charging Case, 2024

Experience premium sound with the Apple AirPods (4th Generation). Designed for comfort, they feature a secure fit and shorter stems for a sleek look. Personalised Spatial Audio, enhanced with dynamic head tracking, creates a fully immersive experience. Crystal-clear voice isolation ensures calls sound professional, even in noisy environments. Enjoy up to 5 hours of listening time per charge, extended to 30 hours with the USB-C charging case. With an IP54 rating, these AirPods resist dust, sweat, and water, making them a durable choice for any lifestyle. • £129 – BUY IT HERE

Google Pixel 8 Pro Smartphone, Android, 6.7″, 128GB

Rivalling Apple in the best gadgets stakes, Google’s Pixel is a real smartphone contender. Embrace cutting-edge technology with the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Featuring a 6.7-inch display and 5G capability, it offers a smooth experience for streaming, gaming, and browsing. Powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip, it excels in AI-driven features, delivering exceptional speed and functionality. The advanced triple-camera system captures stunning photos and videos in any setting, while its IP68 certification ensures durability against dust and water. • £499 – BUY IT HERE

HP ENVY x360 Convertible Laptop

Adaptable and stylish, the HP ENVY x360 Convertible Laptop is perfect for work and play. Featuring an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, it delivers powerful performance with energy efficiency. The 16GB RAM ensures seamless multitasking, while the 512GB SSD provides fast storage for all your needs. Its 14-inch OLED touchscreen offers stunning visuals at 2880 x 1800 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Lightweight and versatile, its convertible design makes it ideal for creative projects, streaming, or gaming. • £1,149.99 – BUY IT HERE

Apple MacBook Air 13.6″, 256GB

Apple really does make the best gadgets. The Apple MacBook Air 13.6″ with the M3 processor is designed for those who need performance on the go. Weighing only 1.24 kg and just 11mm thin, it’s highly portable. The 8-core CPU and GPU manage everyday tasks with ease, while the Liquid Retina display offers vibrant colours and stunning clarity. With up to 18 hours of battery life and seamless connectivity through Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, it’s ready for whatever your day demands. • £949 – BUY IT HERE

ASUS ZenBook 14 Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5, 512GB

The ASUS ZenBook 14 is the ideal combination of style and performance. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, it delivers efficiency and speed for demanding tasks. Multitasking is effortless with 16GB RAM, and the 512GB SSD ensures quick data access. The 14-inch OLED touchscreen boasts 2880 x 1800 resolution for vivid, sharp visuals. At just 1.3 kg, it’s a lightweight yet powerful laptop for work or leisure. One of the best gadgets. • £699 – BUY IT HERE

Brother HL-L3220CWE Wireless Colour Laser Printer

Streamline your printing with the Brother HL-L3220CWE Wireless Colour Laser Printer. Compact and reliable, it delivers high-quality prints at up to 18 pages per minute. The 250-sheet paper tray reduces the need for frequent refills, while its 2,400 dpi resolution ensures professional results. With wireless connectivity, you can print easily from mobile devices or cloud services, making it perfect for home offices and small businesses. • £219 – BUY IT HERE

