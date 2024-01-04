Visit Canary Wharf this January for an amazing Winter Lights festival

The Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival opens this month

As a place to hang out, Canary Wharf is avoided by pretty much everyone, pretty much all of the time, but we’re kind of fond of the business district: a stroll past all those impossibly tall buildings can feel like a whistle-stop trip to New York for the night.

And now there’s another reason to visit: their annual Winter Lights festival, which kicks off from 17 January, with 12 incredible light installations throughout the Wharf for you to wander through and discover.

It’s free to attend and running from 5pm until 10pm daily, all the way up until 27 January, and this year specially created installations explore the “intersection and juxtaposition of nature and technology: allowing for moments of stimulation and pause, of beauty and technicality.”

Website material reads: “Witness Westferry Circus ablaze as the flickering flames of Sign fill the garden, experience a meditative marble run at Wren Landing, meander through the geometric monoliths in Crossrail Place Roof Garden, immerse yourself in Squidsoup’s Submergence as it returns to Montgomery Square and observe a larger-than-life laser projection at Union Square.”

Artists contributing works hail from the UK, Romania, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Latvia, and alongside the 12 new pieces are 6 permanent light installations from previous iterations of the festival.

You can download a map of the installations from the festival’s website over the next few days.

On 17 January Canary Wharf restaurant Feels Like June, which we enjoyed eating at when it opened, will host an illuminating event to celebrate the beginning of the festival, with specially created cocktails and food as well as a separate exhibition.

The Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival returns from 17 January at various locations around the Wharf

