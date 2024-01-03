Yoga with Adrienne on YouTube is bringing Joe Wicks energy this January

Yoga with Adrienne is offering a free 30-day yoga journey on YouTube throughout January

There are plenty of expensive fitness classes and personal trainers promising to kick-start your new year with a new mindset, but honestly, January can be exhausting and sometimes you just want an easy win.

That’s why this January we’re sticking with virtual yoga instructor Yoga with Adrienne, the US yoga favourite, who is running a 30-day yoga trial programme for new starters and seasoned yogis to get us all through January.

Every day Adrienne will publish a new yoga tutorial to YouTube, and each of the videos is entirely free to access.

The idea is to give us some structure for January 2024, and help us pick up some new yoga moves, or perhaps an entirely new hobby.

We recommend joining together with a group of friends, perhaps even creating yet another WhatsApp group, so you can discuss your progress and each day’s class before and after they’ve happened.

There’s no need to try and do every single one, just turn up to the classes you can make, because anything is better than nothing when it comes to getting back into exercise, especially in January when many of us are feeling low on energy and motivation anyway.

Follow Adrienne on YouTube for her daily yoga videos and relive a little of that lockdown Joe Wicks nostalgia, only with the added bonus of being allowed to go outside when the class is over!

