London pubs with alcohol free beer in pints for Dry January

Non alcoholic pints: the pubs to find low-and-no beer on tap

There’s something uniquely satisfying about a pint of beer, rather than a bottle – but if you’re going alcohol free for Dry January, you may struggle to find zero percent beer on tap. Most bars have low-or-no beers in bottles, but as for the pint, it can be a struggle.

Here are some of the London pubs that serve alcohol free beer on tap – helping you fit in with the crowd if you’re with colleagues at the pub but not drinking this month.

Club Soda

The Club Soda tasting room and bar in Covent Garden has a good selection of draft beers on tap, all of which are zero alcohol or low alcohol. You can sit in for a pint or buy alcohol free beer to take away. Laura Willoughby, founder of the bar, is one of the country’s pioneering low-and-no drinks specialists.

Torstig

The official Dry January bar of the year is Torstig, which opens in Hoxton on 5 January. The first Torstig bar is in Brighton and the owners hope that if this pop up is successful they will be able to open a permanent outpost in the capital. Expect draft Guinness on tap, as well as a wide range of other low-and-no alcohol products. London needs more dedicated alcohol free spaces, so it’s great news that Torstig is popping up for January.

Lucky Saint

Alcohol free brewers Lucky Saint have opened a pub in Marylebone in homage to their namesake beer, Lucky Saint. As well as alcohol free beer, the venue also serves alcoholic drinks so it’s a good option if you’re with a mixed group. Decked out with lovely wooden fixtures, it’s a cosy place to spend a winter’s evening.

London pubs with alcohol free beer on tap

100 Club on Oxford Street, 98 Highgate, Raven Records in Camden, the Earl of Essex in Islington, Mikkeller Bar in Shoreditch and many of the Brewdog bars across London have alcohol free pints (not bottles, but proper pints) on tap.

