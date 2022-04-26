Heineken meets Coronation Street: ITV vows to normalise alcohol-free beer with new ad deal

(Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

ITV and HEINEKEN have announced a ‘first of its kind’ partnership that will see a real-world beer go on tap at two of TV’s most famous pubs.

With a combined viewership of 11 million, the 12-month partnership will see the nation’s favourite alcohol-free beer, Heineken 0.0, go on draught at The Rovers Return and The Woolpack, representing a seismic moment in HEINEKEN’S on-going mission to normalise Low and No beer.

The move follows on from the launch of Heineken 0.0 Draught in a cohort of British pubs last year, dovetailing the national roll-out of the beer into hundreds of pubs throughout 2022.

The deal is also in alignment with HEINEKEN’s ‘Always a Choice’ promise and its ambition to have as many Heineken 0.0 Draught taps as there are Heineken Original taps in British pubs and bars by 2025.

James Crampton, Corporate Affairs Director for HEINEKEN UK, said: “In light of people’s evolving lifestyles and changes to their relationships with alcohol, we’ve done a lot to raise the profile of Low and No beer in recent years – this is the next phase. We are totally committed to bringing Low and No beer from the periphery into the mainstream.

He also added that Coronation Street and Emmerdale have “huge influence and cultural currency” to British culture.

John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama, ITV added: “We’re really pleased to be able to put a non-alcoholic beer pump on the bar of our iconic soap pubs, The Rovers and The Woolpack. We all know that we need to be more aware of how much we drink.This new non-alcoholic beer pump from Heineken will be a gentle reminder that there are great, modern, thirst-quenching alternatives to having one too many pints of Newton and Ridley.”