Heineken: Beer giant shows love for local pubs with £40m injection

A group enjoy a pint in a pub (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Heineken will invest £40m into 570 pubs it owns within its hospitality business, as the beer giant looks to show support for local boozers amidst the cost of living criss.

Almost a quarter of businesses within its Star Bar & Pub group will receive the boost – with 100 of these scheduled for revamps averaging £200k each which will create around 600 new jobs.

Heineken said it is honing its focus on local pubs as research by the group revealed 60 per cent of pub goers are choosing haunts closer to home now the country is facing a hike in living costs.

Moreover, 56 per cent are more likely to celebrate special occasions, such as birthdays and big nights out, at their local, as it saves pennies on travelling into larger towns and cities.

As pubs and bars face soaring energy costs and supply shortages, a further 52 per cent of respondents told Heineken that they are supporting their local pub more in recognition of the “pressures on local businesses”.

Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs & Bars’ managing director, said: “We know from previous economic downturns that when customers’ disposable income is squeezed, they look for an exceptional experience when they go out.

“A great ambience and attractive surroundings are key and contribute to the value for money that pubgoers seek. It’s more important than ever to invest during uncertain times like these, to keep pubs thriving and meeting the needs of their communities.

“The last three years have been tough for everyone. People want some light relief and to get together and enjoy themselves. Pubs are ideally placed to meet this demand, offering an affordable treat. Our investment is a vote of confidence in the great British local.”

Heineken operates 2,300 pubs within its Star Bar & Pub estate.