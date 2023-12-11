London is getting a new alcohol free bar with incredible-sounding drinks

More and more of us are turning away from the sauce or at least reducing our alcohol intake – but the message from new London alcohol free bar Torstig is that it needn’t be boring.

Torstig will be “a love letter to Copenhagen’s low and no-alcohol culture” and, they say, will serve cocktails that “compete” with your typically boozy sups, made with “the same level of attention to detail as you’d find in traditional cocktails.”

The bar will appear in Hoxton between 5 to 20 January and will be the second from Torstig, who already run one alcohol-free bar in Brighton.

Excitingly, the bar will be one of very few drinking establishments in the UK to have Guinness on tap rather than in a can.

The bar is also the official partner of Dry January, the annual push to raise awareness around excessive drinking.

Danielle Houliston, Director of Fundraising and Engagement at Alcohol Change UK said: “We are so proud to have Torstig join us as an Official Venue of Dry January 2024.

“Whether you are taking part in Dry January, moderating throughout the year or don’t drink at all, having a place where you can enjoy a wealth of alcohol-free drinks all whilst still having an amazing experience, is so important. A huge 86% of daily heavy drinkers who have successfully taken back control of their drinking say that alcohol-free alternatives played an important role for them, so Torstig’s commitment to change the way people view alcohol-free drinks is just one of the reasons why we are so excited to have them as our partner this year.”

The brainchild of husband and wife duo Luke and Emmi, the cocktail list features spins on classic alcoholic cocktails.

There’s the Tumbol to replace the Negroni, the Orso instead of an Old Fashioned, the Agerup instead of the Margarita and Lokken rather than a Clover Club.

Drinks contain active plant ingredients which some brands claim are ‘mood enhancing,’ like lion’s mane and cacao, from leading non-alcoholic drinks brands like Three Spirit and Wild Eve. (Though some drinks experts question the actual science behind these.)

Find the bar at 93 Kingsland Road and similarly to the Brighton bar, it is set to be a sleek and minimal space decked out in green and purple. Pop in to help ease yourself back into the new year without the hangover guilt.

