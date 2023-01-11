Sober IS fun: alcohol free events in London this Dry January, from comedy nights to booze-free bars

Whether you’re swerving the sauce completely or scaling back the drinking and going for a Damp January like this lot, here are the low and no alcohol events this month that don’t skimp on fun. Party, laugh out loud and experiment with new flavours with these alcohol free events for Dry January.

A new bar on Brick Lane

Brick Lane is now home to more than boozy curry houses: it’s touting London’s first non-alcoholic cocktail bar. East London-based boozeless spirits purveyors Kahol are on board to help with the menu at Maya’s, and drinks promise to one-up your classic mocktail. From 12 March.

A low and no tasting

The Lord Napier Star on White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, is hosting a night of celebration for low and no alcohol. Big Drop Brewery are on duty with the no alcohol beer tasters and Ceders Gin will be shaking low alcohol cocktails. Tickets are a steal, starting from only £5, and include a try of the drinks themselves.

The Club Soda Tasting Room

Over one hundred of the UK’s low and no alcohol spirits brands are available at this Covent Garden tasting room this Dry January. The name kinda gives it away, but tastings are available too. It’s a great opportunity to get a proper understanding of the flavours of no and low alcohol drinks available. Let’s face facts: normally it’s pretty hard work finding these drinks behind bars.

A guilt-free aperitif

On Thursday 17 January there’s another opportunity to hit up your local without having to face the drunken walk home. The Signature Brew headquarters at Blackhorse Road are welcoming in no alcohol aperitif and digestif creators High Point for a night of collaboration. A free drink on arrival and a tutored tasting are included in the ticket price.

Dry January comedy

Comedy feels inexorably linked with booze, so it’s refreshing to see a comedy night going boozeless. Laughing makes us feel good anyway, providing an alternative, healthier head rush with every giggle. The Backyard Comedy Club’s website promises that “Sober IS fun” and the Bethnal Green venue has table football and table tennis alongside the comedians in case sober comedy turns out weaker than a Jim Davidson punchline. Live at the Apollo comedian Paul Mcaffrey is the first to be announced. The event takes place on 22 January.

A female only party

The Ministry venue on Borough Road is hosting a female only booze-free night on 31 January to round out Dry January. Meet new friends over a no or low alcohol drink and get a free Caleño cocktail on arrival. They’re the no alcohol sponsors inspired by the drinking culture of Colombia. They mess around with flavours including Inca berry, citrus, pineapple, ginger and kola nut spices.

