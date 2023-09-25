Sober October: the best alcohol free events in London

There are plenty of ways to try going sober this October

If you hit it hard all summer, you’re not alone: in fact, far too many of us make a habit of drinking far too much on the regular. Statistics show over half of Londoners ‘drink to get drunk’, which means drinking to excess. Enter, Sober October…

This October the month-long initiative by Macmillan Cancer Support returns, to raise money for people with cancer, and to raise awareness of an alternative to binge drinking.

You can find out how to get properly involved on the Macmillan website, but if you’re planning London things to do for next month, here are some sober events to try. Everyone’s welcome, whether you’re going fully cold turkey or just fancy checking out the vibe at an event.

Sober October events to book now

Sober Girl Society Halloween Mixer

Halloween is coming up, but it doesn’t have to involve drink: try a Halloween-themed night out in partnership with Sipsmith non-alcoholic cocktails at the Sober Girl Society Mixer at the London home of Sipsmith at 83 Cranbrook Road in West London. Entry includes three signature Sipsmith non-alcoholic cocktails. From 7 – 9pm on 24 October.

The London alcohol-free comedy club

Laughing gives you a natural high. Do enough of it and it’s pretty similar – arguably much better – than the feeling of being tanked full of booze. A range of comedians will be getting you going with jokes, not gin, on Sunday 29 October at the Backyard Comedy Club in Bethnal Green between 2.00pm and 5.30pm.

Sober clubbing with The House of Happiness

Sober dance parties were a pretty big thing a few years back, but if feels like the interest in them has trailed off a bit. The House of Happiness is bringing the sober sesh back on Saturday 7 October though with a sober clubbing experience at Fire & Lightbox club in Vauxhall. It’s for those who are “teetotal, sober curious or just having a booze snooze.” Expect glitter, cake, house music and a fully-stocked alcohol-free bar.

Boozeless pho brunch

Another London Sober Girl Society event, this time they’re partnering with Vietnamese food group Pho for a Sunday of “noodle slurping and sober socialising.” It’ll be at Pho in Borough between 11am and 2pm on Sunday 1 October. There’s non-alcoholic drinks too, including beer and the restaurant’s own ‘Nojito.’ A decent way to celebrate the start of the sober season.

The Club Soda Tasting Room

There’s an entire bar dedicated to non-alcoholic drinks in Covent Garden and they have a range of events on throughout October, as well as all-year-round. On 5 October there’s an alcohol-free cider tasting, with paired cheeses, by Maiden Mill Cider; there’s an event about creating sparkling wine from loose leaf teas on 12 October and an alcohol-free cocktail club run by bitters makers All The Bitter on 18 October. If you want to learn more about stopping or cutting down drinking then the Club Soda Change Incentive event is at 10am on 7 October.

Janey Lee Grace’s Sober Club

This one’s a little further away on 5 December, but it might be useful to bookmark if Sober October goes particularly well and you’re still keeping off the booze. This event is all about connection, so come to hear other people’s stories of sobriety, what works for them, what doesn’t, and discover a whole sober community.