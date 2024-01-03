Beat the January Blues by putting these three colours around your home

Peach Fuzz is one of the colours that could cheer you up this winter

Colours can improve our mood – science tells us so. And it needn’t be hard work: with a few small changes, we can try to make January feel much less dark and miserable.

Here are three colours that you can use to decorate items already in your home, or which may inspire future purchases if you’re looking to bring more life and vitality into your living space this winter.

Peach Fuzz

As we wrote about in our 2024 interior design trends piece, you’re going to see a lot of peach fuzz this year. It’s the Pantone colour of the year, and it can encourage feelings of brightness, according to Emily Simmons, Creative Director at innovative interiors brand Ruggable.

“Peach Fuzz is all about cosiness, warmth, and comfort,” she says.

“You can use the peach tone to bring warmth into your home as a complementing accent colour alongside a soothing colour scheme of neutrals, creams, and soft pastels in similar tones. Lean into the ‘warm and fuzzy’ sensation of the monochromatic, tonal blend of colours. Or for more of a statement, match your Peach Fuzz palette with bright neons — either through an accent wall or decorative items. This shade can create a high frequency visual impact, ripe with happiness and optimism for the new year.”

Sage green

“This softer shade of green creates a calming effect and can be a great colour to use within the home to establish a tranquil setting,” says Simmons.

“Sage green helps bring the outdoors in. Muted sage green tones offer the same biophilic, wellness-inducing effects as spending time in nature. It’s a versatile, neutral alternative shade that will help you create a serene and soothing atmosphere in your home going into the new year.”

Cool blue

“Like sage green, cool blue tones can promote calming feelings of peace and tranquillity,” adds Simmons.

“Light blues are reminiscent of the sky, the ocean, and other elements found within nature. It’s an effortless, refreshing shade that can brighten up a room and help combat the January blues. Ensure to opt for lighter shades of blue to create an airy feel throughout your room.”

