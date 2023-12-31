Brits reveal 2024 new year bucket list plans – and the results are surprising

Going to outer space is a popular bucket list plan for 2024 (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

As the 2024 new year rolls around, have you been thinking about what you want to do most next year?

A new survey has revealed the experiences on British bucket lists for 2024, and they signal to some new trends. A visit to outer space is more popular than running a marathon, for instance, pulling in eight per cent of the vote. It is level-pegging with the more much conventional bucket list activity of jumping out of a plane.

The data, collated by Betfair Casino, also reveals that 12 per cent of entrants said they wanted to have a psychic reading in 2024, confirming that our interest in supposed supernatural powers is on the rise. Many people turned to psychic mediums during the pandemic to find new ways of handling day to day life, but it seems the trend is only going to get more popular next year.

Top of the list with 58 per cent of the vote is the opportunity to book a trip to a new destination, and second with 23 per cent of the vote is to get a new hairstyle. Coming in third is to move to a new house, with 19 per cent of the vote, and a hot air balloon flight came fourth with 15 per cent of the vote.

Here are the 2024 bucket list experiences in full:

Book a trip to somewhere new you haven’t been to before 58% Have a new hairstyle 23% Move to a new house 19% Travel via hot air balloon 15% Go to a football stadium you haven’t been to before 13% Get a psychic reading 12% Move to a new country 10% Go on a blind date 9% Visit Space 8% Jump out of a plane 8% Run a marathon 6%

As for 2024 interior trends, City A.M. has compiled a list of the colours, textures, designs, items and details we’re likely to see pervading homes, hotels and public spaces next year. They include a trend for minimaluxe – not quite minimalism but with influences – and the Pantone colour of the year, Peach Fuzz.

We’ve also rounded up some other trends for 2024, according to Pinterest. Retro looks, tropical drinks and, yes, even ‘grandpa style’ are set to become popular next year. Read more about those new trends here.

As for more gastronomic trends, offal, non-alcoholic drinks pairings, ‘old school’ desserts and hyper regional dishes, alongside the demise of small plates, are all predicted for next year.