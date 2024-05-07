Youngest self-made billionaire chooses London for European HQ

Scale AI’s founder became the youngest self-made billionaire in the world at age 24, according to Forbes, in 2022.

Artificial intelligence company Scale AI has picked London as its destination of choice for its first European headquarters, as it looks to replicate its US success across the pond.

Scale AI is a data-labelling startup that provides the training data for machine learning models used in AI applications such as self-driving cars, mapping, virtual reality and robotics.

“The UK has long been a hotbed for technology, talent, and diverse ideas, which is why we’re proud to establish roots here,” said Alexandr Wang, founder and chief executive of Scale AI.

“When I attended last year’s UK AI Safety Summit, it was clear that the country’s leaders and policymakers are engaging thoughtfully with the AI industry, and we look forward to our continued partnership to advance technological progress throughout the region,” added Wang.

Defence contracts with the US government to support policy and regulation have helped the Massachusetts Institute of Technology dropout achieve his riches. His customers also include OpenAI, Microsoft and Meta.

Scale AI is hoping to imitate this success in the UK as it capitalises on the boom in generative AI, as well as help the government with its own internal innovation initiatives.

The San Francisco based company will initially employ over fifty engineers and software developers in the UK, with some of those from the US.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I’m delighted that Scale AI has chosen London for its European base. It’s another vote of confidence in the UK’s economy and status as a science superpower and we are determined to ensure AI helps deliver a brighter future for the next generation.”

It is another swoop for the UK tech industry, with AI startup Wayve announcing over £800m in funding today, in the largest ever raise of its kind.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “It is fantastic news that Scale has chosen the UK for their European headquarters. This is a further vote of confidence in the UK as Europe’s AI hub and a leading global destination for AI innovation and investment.

“The Government is determined to seize the huge opportunities that AI offers to transform public services for the better, working with some of the world’s most innovative companies, such as Scale.”