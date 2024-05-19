Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 career boxing record IN FULL after beating Tyson Fury
On Saturday night Oleksandr Usyk toppled the Gypsy King Tyson Fury in Riyadh by split decision to claim the undisputed heavyweight title.
With the victory taking the Ukrainian to a record of 22 wins in 22 fights (14 by knockout and 8 by decision), here is Usyk’s professional record in full.
He may have a gold medal form the London 2012 Olympics and European and World medals too, but the title of undisputed heavyweight surely is his greatest achievement.
Usyk full pro boxing career
|Fight
Number
|Result
|Opponent
|Type
|Location
|22
|Win
|Tyson Fury
|SD
|Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|21
|Win
|Daniel Dubois
|KO
|Stadion Wrocław, Wrocław, Poland
|20
|Win
|Anthony Joshua
|SD
|King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|19
|Win
|Anthony Joshua
|UD
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|18
|Win
|Derek Chisora
|UD
|The SSE Arena, London, England
|17
|Win
|Chazz Witherspoon
|RTD
|Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois, US
|16
|Win
|Tony Bellew
|KO
|Manchester Arena, Manchester, England
|15
|Win
|Murat Gassiev
|UD
|Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia
|14
|Win
|Mairis Briedis
|MD
|Arēna Rīga, Riga, Latvia
|13
|Win
|Marco Huck
|TKO
|Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany
|12
|Win
|Michael Hunter
|UD
|MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland, US
|11
|Win
|Thabiso Mchunu
|TKO
|The Forum, Inglewood, California, US
|10
|Win
|Krzysztof Głowacki
|UD
|Ergo Arena, Gdańsk, Poland
|9
|Win
|Pedro Rodriguez
|TKO
|Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
|8
|Win
|Johnny Muller
|TKO
|Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
|7
|Win
|Andrey Knyazev
|TKO
|Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
|6
|Win
|Danie Venter
|TKO
|Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
|5
|Win
|Daniel Bruwer
|TKO
|Arena Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine
|4
|Win
|Cesar David Crenz
|KO
|Sports Palace, Odesa, Ukraine
|3
|Win
|Ben Nsafoah
|KO
|König Pilsener Arena, Oberhausen, Germany
|2
|Win
|Epifanio Mendoza
|TKO
|Ice Arena TEC Terminal, Brovary, Ukraine
|1
|Win
|Felipe Romero
|TKO
|Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
- SD = Split decision
- KO = Knockout
- RTD= Retired
- UD= Unanimous decision
- MD= majority decision
- TKO= Technical knockout