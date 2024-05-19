Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 career boxing record IN FULL after beating Tyson Fury

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MAY 18: Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles’ fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

On Saturday night Oleksandr Usyk toppled the Gypsy King Tyson Fury in Riyadh by split decision to claim the undisputed heavyweight title.

With the victory taking the Ukrainian to a record of 22 wins in 22 fights (14 by knockout and 8 by decision), here is Usyk’s professional record in full.

He may have a gold medal form the London 2012 Olympics and European and World medals too, but the title of undisputed heavyweight surely is his greatest achievement.

Usyk full pro boxing career

Fight

Number Result Opponent Type Location 22 Win Tyson Fury SD Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 21 Win Daniel Dubois KO Stadion Wrocław, Wrocław, Poland 20 Win Anthony Joshua SD King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 19 Win Anthony Joshua UD Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England 18 Win Derek Chisora UD The SSE Arena, London, England 17 Win Chazz Witherspoon RTD Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois, US 16 Win Tony Bellew KO Manchester Arena, Manchester, England 15 Win Murat Gassiev UD Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia 14 Win Mairis Briedis MD Arēna Rīga, Riga, Latvia 13 Win Marco Huck TKO Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany 12 Win Michael Hunter UD MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland, US 11 Win Thabiso Mchunu TKO The Forum, Inglewood, California, US 10 Win Krzysztof Głowacki UD Ergo Arena, Gdańsk, Poland 9 Win Pedro Rodriguez TKO Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine 8 Win Johnny Muller TKO Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine 7 Win Andrey Knyazev TKO Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine 6 Win Danie Venter TKO Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine 5 Win Daniel Bruwer TKO Arena Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine 4 Win Cesar David Crenz KO Sports Palace, Odesa, Ukraine 3 Win Ben Nsafoah KO König Pilsener Arena, Oberhausen, Germany 2 Win Epifanio Mendoza TKO Ice Arena TEC Terminal, Brovary, Ukraine 1 Win Felipe Romero TKO Palace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine A full career on show