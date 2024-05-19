In a rush
Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 career boxing record IN FULL after beating Tyson Fury

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MAY 18: Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles’ fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

On Saturday night Oleksandr Usyk toppled the Gypsy King Tyson Fury in Riyadh by split decision to claim the undisputed heavyweight title.

With the victory taking the Ukrainian to a record of 22 wins in 22 fights (14 by knockout and 8 by decision), here is Usyk’s professional record in full.

He may have a gold medal form the London 2012 Olympics and European and World medals too, but the title of undisputed heavyweight surely is his greatest achievement.

Usyk full pro boxing career

Fight
Number		ResultOpponentTypeLocation
22WinTyson FurySDKingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
21WinDaniel DuboisKOStadion Wrocław, Wrocław, Poland
20WinAnthony JoshuaSDKing Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
19WinAnthony JoshuaUDTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
18WinDerek ChisoraUDThe SSE Arena, London, England
17WinChazz WitherspoonRTDWintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois, US
16WinTony BellewKOManchester Arena, Manchester, England
15WinMurat GassievUDOlympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia
14WinMairis BriedisMDArēna Rīga, Riga, Latvia
13WinMarco HuckTKOMax-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany
12WinMichael HunterUDMGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland, US
11WinThabiso MchunuTKOThe Forum, Inglewood, California, US
10WinKrzysztof GłowackiUDErgo Arena, Gdańsk, Poland
9WinPedro RodriguezTKOPalace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
8WinJohnny MullerTKOPalace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
7WinAndrey KnyazevTKOPalace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
6WinDanie VenterTKOPalace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
5WinDaniel BruwerTKOArena Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine
4WinCesar David CrenzKOSports Palace, Odesa, Ukraine
3WinBen NsafoahKOKönig Pilsener Arena, Oberhausen, Germany
2WinEpifanio MendozaTKOIce Arena TEC Terminal, Brovary, Ukraine
1WinFelipe RomeroTKOPalace of Sports, Kyiv, Ukraine
A full career on show
  • SD = Split decision
  • KO = Knockout
  • RTD= Retired
  • UD= Unanimous decision
  • MD= majority decision
  • TKO= Technical knockout

