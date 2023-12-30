Five trends that will be huge in 2024, according to Pinterest

Food and drink trends for 2024, according to Pinterest

Tropical and retro-themed food and drink are two of the trends set to become popular in 2024, according to discovery and ideas platform Pinterest.

Cocktail making platform The Mixer analysed Pinterest trends to reveal five trends we’re likely to see in 2024. Here they are.

Tropical drinks

Pineapple mocktails, crushed pineapple upside down cake, coconut aesthetic and Hawaiian traybake chicken have all seen spikes in searches on Pinterest, suggesting tropical styles will return in 2024, moulded with another of Pinterest’s big 2024 themes: vintage and retro. (More on that below.) The Mixer’s Christmas cocktail survey suggests something similar, revealing that 52% of Brits were choosing tropical drinks over the festive period, like pina coladas and daiquiris.

The return of fusion food

Fast food fusion searches on Pinterest that have risen recently include carbonara ramen, cheeseburger tacos and burger quesadillas. Fusion food has been out of fashion for some time, with some critics suggesting it is reductive or even disrespectful to the particular cuisines of countries to blend one country’s dish with another. But websites like Eater have been signalling the cuisine’s return for a couple of years, sometimes calling it ‘neo fusion.’

Coffeecore

Searches on Pinterest have spiked for the terms coffee bar styling, chalk sign ideas, café chalkboard, coffee station décor and kafe aesthetic, as more of us look to incorporate coffee shop styles and interior looks into our homes and daily lives.

‘Grandpa style’ is apparently going to be a thing

Searches for ‘Grandpa core’ and ‘Grandad style’ have risen this year, with Pinterest users sharing fussy knitted jumpers, vintage books about wildflowers, stamp collecting and cardigans. The famous Pigeon Man of Notre Dame is posted as visual inspiration. We’re into it.

Retro fittings

Searches for retro pink kitchens and ‘kitschy’ kitchens have spiked, as have searches for green kitchen paint. The trend for retro fittings is nothing new – analysts have been talking about the trend throughout 2023. “As a generation, Gen Z are the most nostalgic, with 15% feeling that they’d prefer to think about the past rather than the future,” one senior trends analyst at GWI told The Inspired Home Show.

