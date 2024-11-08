Pharrell Williams documentary Piece by Piece misses out some important bits

Music superstar Pharrell Williams tells the story of his rise to fame in the most unusual way: through the medium of Lego.

Animated in the style of The Lego Movie and its sequels, Piece By Piece documents Pharrell Williams’ rise from a young Virginia kid with a dream to one of the biggest names in music, first as part of producing duo The Neptunes and then as a solo artist.

Featuring interviews from luminaries such as Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake and more, anecdotes abound as director Morgan Neville crafts a story about the power of self-belief.

There’s no getting past it, this is an odd premise for a movie. It disappointed at the American box office, not because of its quality but because it’s difficult to see who this has been made for. And yet, there’s plenty to enjoy. The film does well at showing Williams’ incredible imagination, exploring his Synaesthesia – the ability to experience colours, shapes, and scents when hearing sounds – through a whirlwind of colourful sequences.

Everyone is represented through a Lego avatar, which adds levity to the often self-important nature of music documentaries. On the downside, beneath the entertainment value there are a few things lacking. Mostly, the story lacks friction. Things just seem to just go right for Williams most of the time. Most hilariously, one story regales him creating the famous beat for Snoop Dogg’s Drop It Like It’s Hot while high on second hand smoke. It may very well be the truth, but tough moments like the break up of The Neptunes are glossed over in favour of too many light-hearted stories.

Fans may also be puzzled by the minimising of Chad Hugo, who co-produced many of Williams’ hits as part of The Neptunes. Given Hugo filed a lawsuit against his former partner earlier in the year over the rights to The Neptunes name, perhaps that’s no surprise.

