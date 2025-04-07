The Stimming Pool shines a light on the reality of autism

Historically, Hollywood’s portrayal of Autism has done more harm than good. Until recent years, the idea many had of neurodivergent people would come from movies such as Rain Man and The Accountant, neither of which have been heralded for their accuracy. The Stimming Pool is an experimental mix of documentary and fiction that attempts to redress the balance. Working with filmmaker Steven Eastwood, five neurodivergent artists collaborate and create a series of scenes that attempt to show life from the point-of-view of an autistic individual.

It’s a laudable aim, but at times the film can be confusing. While a sincere and thoughtful exercise in showing life through neurodivergent eyes, the lack of narrative can be disorientating. It’s hard to know what point’s being made at times, with fantasy elements coming and going without too much signposting for the audience about their intention. This is perhaps the price of such a project, as authentically following the vision of its creators means colouring outside the lines of what is expected from cinema itself.

The best moments come in witnessing how those involved deal with the outside world, where environments such as a noisy pub can be overwhelming. The film’s opening perhaps best encapsulates this, as the camera follows Robin Elliott-Knowles gearing himself up to host a B-movie screening with his father at a cinema, with the anxiety of the surrounding offset by his love for the genre.

Equally affecting is Sam Chown Ahern, who at various points is shown taking a cognitive test, which includes video from a performance piece by Andrea Spisto, a neurodiverse artist. Both the video, and Ahern attempting to translate her feelings on the test for the audience, are fascinating looks into how many navigate a world that is not designed for them.

While not a flawless endeavour, The Stimming Pool goes some way to bridging the gap in public understanding of a condition that for too long has been misunderstood.