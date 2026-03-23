The City cannot afford to overlook neurodivergent talent

Neurodiversity Celebration Week marks an important opportunity for the City of London to reflect on the value that neurological diversity brings to our workforce, our communities, and the future of the Square Mile. At its core, this week is about recognising that people think, learn, and experience the world in many ways – and that these differences are not only valid, but vital to our success.

Creating a City that is inclusive and attractive to the next generation of talent, a key objective of our Destination City programme, means embracing neurodiversity as an opportunity to be championed. Data shows that diverse teams make better decisions, drive creativity, and foster stronger problem-solving.

The City Belonging Project’s Neurodiversity in the City Network also plays a key role in convening representatives of the Neurodiverse community at workplaces across the Square Mile. This enables organisations to share their best practice, develop practical approaches, and embed changes that make neuroinclusive workplaces the norm rather than the exception.

The City AM team had the pleasure of speaking to Atif Choudhry, whose work through Calling All Minds and the Neurodiversity in the City network is helping to shift mindsets, build practical tools, and support organisations across the City to become truly neuroinclusive. The conversation explores why this work matters for the City of London, what makes us uniquely positioned to lead on neuroinclusive workplaces, and how we can collectively build a Square Mile where neurological differences are recognised, valued, and supported – not just this week, but all year round.

Destination City is the City of London Corporation’s growth strategy for the Square Mile. We want to make the City even more attractive – to investors, students, workers and visitors alike – by showcasing all that it has to offer.Click here to explore more.