What is the semi-automated offside technology coming to the Premier League?

Semi-automated offside technology is set to enter the Premier League this weekend. But what is it, when was it introduced and what does it mean for fans?

Semi-automated offside technology is set to enter the Premier League this weekend. But what is it, when was it introduced and what does it mean for fans?

What is SAOT

Semi-automated offside technology was used successfully within the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, albeit the Premier League version will use Genius Sports as its firm.

The technology uses multiple cameras attached to the roofs of stadiums to track the ball.

But instead of drawing offside lines like VAR does, semi-automated offside technology will use up to 29 data points on individual players, 50 times per second, to track positioning.

It is supposed to be easier to use and understand, and take away the timewasting VAR often causes. It is also supposed to avoid controversial calls that have sometimes plagued the Premier League.

When was it announced/introduced

Premier League clubs voted to introduce semi-automated offside technology in April of last year in the hope of restricting the power of VAR.

The Premier League had been resistant to its introduction but clubs voted this through for the start of the season.

But there were various issues in the trail process and its implementation had been delayed – until now.

Read more Premier League to introduce new offside tech this month

At the time, the Premier League said: “At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed to the introduction of Semi-Automated Offside Technology.

“The new system will be used for the first time in the Premier League next season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks.

“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.”

What difference will SAOT make

Well, the reality is that we don’t know. The semi-automated offside technology is supposed to be much better than VAR but we will not know much about its success rate until we’ve seen it in action.

That said, there have been a number of background trials in recent months, suggesting the Premier League is happy with progress made during that time frame.

Does it hit fans?

Yes, but in the best possible way… hopefully.

We saw an eight-minute delay in a Premier League match this season for a VAR decision. For offsides this should be completely eradicated.

Waits should become speedier but officials will still have a say over such elements as offside players having an impact on play, for example.