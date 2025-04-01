Premier League to introduce new offside tech this month

The Premier League will finally introduce semi-automated offside technology this month after a number of delays.

The Premier League will finally introduce semi-automated offside technology this month after a number of delays.

The system, seen as an upgrade on the controversial VAR system currently used to judge offsides, has been tested in a non-live capacity across a number of Premier League and FA Cup games.

But it comes much later than originally anticipated, with a number of issues delaying its implementation.

“The Premier League will introduce semi-automated offside technology on Saturday 12 April (Match Round 32),” a Premier League statement read yesterday. “This follows non-live testing in the Premier League and live operation in the FA Cup this season.

“Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR). It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans.

“The technology maintains the integrity of the process while enhancing the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making.

“The Premier League has worked in collaboration with PGMOL [Professional Game Match Officials Limited] and sports data and technology company Genius Sports to develop the new semi-automated offside technology system.”

The first match that will use the new technology will involve the defending champions Manchester City and Londoners Crystal Palace, whose 12:30 kick-off kickstarts that Saturday’s Premier League action.

The systems are supposed to automate some elements of the offside decision-making process, tracking the ball and 10,000 data points across the bodies of players. This will then feed into the footage and data provided to the Video Assistant Referee before a decision is relayed back to the on-field official.

There have been a number of controversial VAR decisions across this season but this new technology will only have an impact on offside calls.