Rolls-Royce: Shares in FTSE 100 giant rocket

Shares in FTSE 100 giant Rolls-Royce are on the rise. Credit – Getty.

Shares in FTSE 100 giant Rolls-Royce are on the march and have now recovered more than half the value they lost in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements.

Shares in the Derby-headquartered group are now trading at around 734p, up more than 10 per cent since the start of trading today.

That is also a rise from the recent low of 635p they fell to on Monday.

Before Trump’s tariff announcement last week, Rolls-Royce shares had been trading at an all-time high of 812p in the middle of March.

The partial recovery comes amid a FTSE 100 soar – as markets opened this morning following President Donald Trump‘s tariff climb down on Wednesday.

London’s blue-chip index gained over six per cent – an increase of nearly 500 points.

This followed the FTSE closing off three per cent yesterday, before Trump sent global markets soaring with a 90-day pause on his ‘Liberation Day’ levies.

Wall Street bounced back on Wednesday following the news. The S&P 500 rallied 9.5 per cent and the Dow Jones 7.9 per cent.

The Nasdaq surged over 12 per cent as major tech giants reversed losses. Apple was up 15 per cent and Tesla 22 per cent.

On a Rolls

At the end of February, Rolls-Royce proposed a 6p per share dividend for investors in its first payout since before the pandemic.

This came as underlying profit reached £2.5bn, well ahead of a prior forecast of between £2.1bn and £2.3bn.

Revenue of £17.8bn also beat analysts’ consensus of around £17.3bn.

Rolls-Royce recently reinstated dividends and unveiled a £1bn share buyback programme as full-year profit comfortably beat expectations.