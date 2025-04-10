FTSE 100 set to rebound as Trump rolls back tariffs

The FTSE 100 is set to bounce back.

The FTSE 100 is set to shoot higher at the market open this morning after President Donald Trump‘s tariff climb down on Wednesday.

London’s blue-chip index closed off three per cent yesterday, before Trump sent global markets soaring with a 90-day pause on his ‘Liberation Day’ levies.

The UK’s flagship index is expected to open around five per cent higher – more than 400 points according to futures at 7:30am.

Germany’s Dax is set to open seven per cent higher – more than 1,400 points higher.

Wall Street bounced back on Wednesday following the news. The S&P 500 rallied 9.5 per cent and the Dow Jones 7.9 per cent.

The Nasdaq surged over 12 per cent as major tech giants reversed losses. Apple was up 15 per cent and Tesla 22 per cent.

FTSE 100 follows other markets higher

Markets in Asia also jumped on Trump’s announcement.

Japan’s Nikkei gained over eight per cent and Taiwan’s Taiex over nine per cent.

The Shanghai index in China edged up one per cent.

This came as Trump persisted with his relentless trade offensive on China, despite scaling back on other countries.

Trump notched China’s total import tax up to 125 per cent, in a response to Beijing officials slapping a 50 per cent levy on the US taking its total tariff up to 84 per cent.

China vowed to “fight to the end” in its trade war against Trump and accused the US of “bullying practices.”

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors: “It appears Donald Trump cares about what markets think after all.

“Trump is gaining a reputation now for flip flopping on tariffs and not having a consistent economic policy. Even with this latest announcement, we still have the uncertainty from the fact this is just a 90 day pause.”

Brookes added: “The damage is arguably done for the US. Many consumers and businesses cannot plan with any sort of confidence just now and may see a recession hit regardless.”