WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH VIVAT BACCHUS? Translated from Latin, Vivat Bacchus means ‘glory to the wine god!’, which, as sayings go, feels like a fitting starting pistol to a City lunch. Vivat Bacchus has a branch in Farringdon and one in London Bridge. We went to the one overlooking the rather sad-looking Smithfield Market which is in the midst of redevelopment. But inside the vibe is warm and upbeat, probably due to all that wine. More on that later…. The restaurant serves South African meat, predominantly on traditional braai boards, with well-paired wine. Veggie options are available, but let’s be honest, this is for the carnivores.

The sirloin steak on the braai board, which is now customisable

Farringdon dining: the crocodile is light in taste and colour, not dissimilar to chicken

WHEN’S THE BEST TIME TO GO? City AM went for an early lunch on a Tuesday when the restaurant was heaving. Bookings are a good idea, though not essential. Daytimes give generous views out over the Market, but equally an evening meal here would be a lovely way to wrap up an afternoon spent around some of the area’s lovely old historic pubs. If you want the place to yourself, go at weekends when the City crowd is replaced by the handful of locals.

WHAT’S BEST TO EAT? Start with the crocodile goujons with peri peri aioli, which are a delight: lighter in colour and flavour than you’d expect from the formidable reptile, crocodile isn’t a million miles from the flavour profile of chicken and this dish is a talking point starter. We went for the heritage braai selection with ostrich steak and fillet steak for mains; ostrich is an unusual and enticing meat with strength and character. It’s also dark and not dissimilar in look to a fillet steak, and filled with plenty of flavourful juices. New this month, you can mix- and-match braai boards. Also on ours was the apricot harissa chicken and traditional Boerewors sausage.

AND THE WINE? The sommelier paired our meat with a brilliant merlot. But the list is plentiful.

