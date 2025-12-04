What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s on London in December 2025

London is gearing up for a spectacular December, and the city is brimming with seasonal excitement.

Plan your festive days around a truly diverse selection of activities, featuring everything from captivating exhibitions and brand-new store openings to amazing seasonal offers and must-see Christmas celebrations. It’s a fun, festive month with something for everyone, and your social calendar is in for a real treat!

New Exhibitions and Stores

‘Art deco: the golden age of poster design’ Exhibition

Now open from 10am – 6pm (last entry 5pm)

Explore how art deco made its mark on London transport’s art and design heritage. Marking the centenary of the 1925 Paris Exhibition where art deco originated, this exhibition is an opportunity to learn about the artistic moment, see unique artworks that have never been on public display, and explore the art deco and modernist architecture of Charles Holden in changing the face of London.

Location: London Transport Museum’s Global Poster Gallery, Covent Garden

For more information visit www.ltmuseum.co.uk/whats-on/art-deco

New Rituals Store in One New Change



Now open

Rituals has opened its new store at One New Change, London. Step into a world where every day routines become meaningful moments with Rituals’ luxurious bath, body and home products. It’s all thoughtfully crafted from ingredients of natural origin. As a certified B Corp™, Rituals is committed to using business as a force for good, creating positive social and environmental impact. Visit the new store and discover how you can bring more balance to your body, mind and soul.

Location: Rituals, One New Change, EC4M 9AF

Tiffin Tree Express

Open every day, 6:30am to midnight

Now open in Farringdon, this location specialises in delivering authentic, bold Punjabi flavors packaged in convenient tiffin boxes, making them ideal for a fast takeaway meal or a quick, delicious sit-down lunch. As the week progresses, the atmosphere picks up with live music and a DJ planned for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm to midnight, accompanying tasty treats and cool cocktails available until closing.

The restaurant is also committed to giving back: for every chai purchased, one is donated to someone in need, and you can also find other charity-driven items available in-store, offering small ways to make a significant difference.

Serving breakfast, lunch, chai and dinner until late!

Location: 63 Charterhouse Street, EC1M 6HJ

Reserve your table at book@tiffintree.com or visit www.tiffintree.com today.

Private hire also available.





New Club Opening – 1 Rebel Leadenhall

Opening Dec 2025

Tucked in the heart of the City, 1Rebel Leadenhall is where luxury meets sweat. Known for redefining the London fitness scene, 1Rebel’s newest club brings together nightclub-level lighting, world-class trainers and a premium setting that turns every workout into an experience.

Members can expect the brand’s signature workouts: Reshape – a high-intensity fusion of running and strength training; Reformer – a powerful, Pilates-inspired session with a Rebel twist; and Ride – a rhythm-led cycling experience that feels more like a night out than a workout. For recovery, Reset offers a contrast therapy zone complete with saunas and cold plunges, the perfect reward after the grind.

More than a workout, immersive, and unapologetically bold, 1Rebel Leadenhall continues the brand’s mission to make fitness anything but ordinary.

Location: 52 Lime St, London EC3A 3BP

For more information visit London Gym | Premium Fitness Club | 1Rebel

Offers and Deals

Tickets to Paddington The Musical

Now available

Hold on to your hats! The spectacular Paddington The Musical comes to the West End stage at Savoy Theatre! This new production, inspired by the classic characters and the 2014 film, is packed with show-stopping music by Tom Fletcher, dazzling choreography, and guaranteed mayhem. Don’t miss this thrilling new adventure.



Book your tickets here for an outstanding performance.





Pour Decisions – Bottomless Thursday Nights at Rail House Café



Thursday evenings from 6pm



Rail House Café will take care of everything – cocktails, wine, beer, bites and live music. All you need to do is show up. Kickstart your night for £48! Enjoy two hours of free-flowing beverages, snacks and full entry. It’s the perfect start to your evening. Canapés doing the rounds will include chilli cheese croquettes, lemon pepper chicken thigh skewers, burnt miso aubergine and hot brioche doughnuts.



Every Thursday evening, with slots available from 6pm until close (live music runs until 9pm), in collaboration with Proof Drinks.

Location: Rail House Café, Nova, Victoria



For more information visit Pour Decisions | ridinghouse

WICKED at Apollo Victoria

Available to book until 31 May 2026

Discover the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West in this award-winning West End sensation, now in its 19th year. Winner of over 100 global awards, including Tonys, Oliviers, and a Grammy, WICKED is the 10th longest-running production in West End history. Stunning costumes, spectacular sets, and show-stopping songs transport audiences to the magical Land of Oz.

Location: Apollo Victoria at 17 Wilton Rd, Pimlico, London SW1V 1LG, UK

For more information on performances available, visit here

Seasonal Celebrations



Winter by the River at London Beridge

Now open

Read more World Leading Adventure Photographer John Balsdon Heads to Australia After Bringing Down the Final Curtain on His Latest London Exhibition

Winter by the River, a vibrant Christmas market and entertainment hub located right next to London Bridge. This event features dozens of festive food and drink stalls, from gourmet street food to classic Bavarian treats, alongside unique gift shopping opportunities. The location offers a stunning setting to enjoy a hot chocolate or mulled wine in a heated riverside cabin with unparalleled views of Tower Bridge. From swift stone curling to the Glasshouse, join for an unforgettable winter season.

Swift Stone Curling Location: Aperol Pier Bar, SE1 2PR



The Glasshouse Location: Queens Walk, London Bridge,

For more information visit here

Leadenhall Market’s Christmas Market

Saturday 13 Dec from 12 – 5pm

Leadenhall Market’s Christmas Markets return this festive season, bringing unique gifts, handmade crafts and vintage treasures to the City’s iconic Victorian marketplace. Shoppers can explore festive stalls among the beautifully decorated market, including the starry domed roof, twinkling lights, garlands and magical twice-daily snowfall at 12pm and 6pm.

Location: Leadenhall Market, Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 1LT

For more information visit https://leadenhallmarket.co.uk/weekend-markets-2025/

Christmas Festive Afternoon Tea at Tower Suites

15 – 28 Dec

Experience the ultimate festive indulgence with Tower Suites’ Christmas Afternoon Tea. Treat yourself to a luxurious seasonal escape featuring a beautifully curated selection of delicate sandwiches, rich pastries, decadent desserts and traditional scones. Each element is designed to bring you warmth and holiday cheer, perfectly paired with your favourite tea or a flute of Champagne. With spectacular, panoramic views overlooking the historic Tower of London, this is the perfect unforgettable setting for any festive gathering.

Location: 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

Book your table here for a genuinely spectacular seasonal experience.

¡Vamos de Fiesta! – Your Christmas at Camino Awaits

Until 20 Dec

Whether it’s a cosy dinner with friends or a lively celebration with colleagues, Camino has Christmas all wrapped up. From intimate dining rooms to exclusive event spaces and restaurant bookings, they’ve got the perfect spot for every fiesta. Looking for something extra special? Discover their new Camino Experiences where you can enjoy a Spanish wine tasting with expertly matched pinchos or indulge in a festive feast with your favourite people.



This year’s highlights include:

Mulled Wine Sukalki — Basque beef stew slow-braised in mulled wine.

Baked Scallops — Oven-baked with Tío Pepe sherry and Manchego cream.

Slow-Roasted Lamb — Four-hour Castellana lamb with artichokes and labneh.

Book your Christmas celebration through [this link] and receive a glass of award-winning Vilarnau Reserva Cava on arrival. ¡Vamos de Fiesta!



Location: Camino, Victoria Street



For more information click here

Christmas at Lane7

Until 24 Dec

This isn’t your standard bowling alley. Lane7 is all about boutique lanes, immersive games and spectacular drinks. All under one roof, all with service to match. From team socials to full-venue takeovers, Lane7 sets the stage for all your best nights in one.

Location: Lane 7, Victoria

For more information visit Christmas Parties and Packages | Lane7

Christmas Day Buffet at Cento Alla Torre

25 Dec from 1pm onwards

This December, savour the spirit of Christmas with a spectacular holiday buffet at Cento Alla Torre. Enjoy a luxurious spread featuring all your contemporary festive favourites, from expertly roasted turkey to indulgent, season-inspired desserts. Located near the Tower of London, you’ll dine with breath-taking views as your backdrop. Plus, enjoy a complimentary glass of mulled wine to start your celebration.

Location: 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

Book your time slot here for a Christmas celebration to remember this December.

New Year’s Eve at Madison

31 Dec

Countdown to 2026 at Madison, where luxury meets celebration in true Madison style. Recently crowned Bar of the Year for the second year running by the prestigious London Lifestyle Awards®, Madison promises an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience that encapsulates the essence of London’s nightlife.



Location: Madison, One New Change

For more information visit New Year’s Eve at Madison – The Evolv Collection Shop

Ultimate Rooftop Party: Countdown to 2026

31 Dec from 8:30pm to 1am

Toast to 2026 at The Skyline London, one of the city’s most spectacular rooftop venues with breath-taking views of the Tower of London, Tower Bridge and the glittering city skyline. Whether you’re celebrating with friends, family or loved ones, this rooftop experience promises a truly magical start to 2026.

What’s Included: Welcome drink (Glass of Prosecco), three-course festive buffet (Starters, Mains & Desserts), live performances & DJ entertainment and rooftop views over London’s most Iconic Landmarks.

Location: 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

For more information visit here