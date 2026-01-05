The Traitors winner Alan Carr on his new approach to drinking

On Christmas Eve I was on The Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr and Lee Peart’s new podcast Bottom’s Up!, a hilarious series all about friendship and wine, which, as you are reading this ‘Wine Without the Snobbery’ column, may be right up your decanter.

Carr clearly has celebrations in mind. “As I approach a milestone birthday, I’m not going to save that bottle of wine for a special occasion! I’m going to drink it with friends and just enjoy it! Life’s too short. Sometimes just surviving a Monday calls for a celebration”. I have heard many sad tales of someone waiting for the “right” occasion for a “special” bottle, only to wait so long it’s ruined. A date for Carr’s diary is 28th February, International Open That Bottle Night, when that bottle you have been saving is finally enjoyed. Why not encourage your friends to bring their bottles round too and have a party?

Peart resolves to “support smaller winemakers and branch out to try wines I don’t usually go for”. A great way to do this is to buy from independent wine shops who are more likely than supermarkets to stock unusual producers. People in wine love talking about it, so chat to the shop owner, tell the restaurant sommelier your preferences for ‘similar but different’ recommendations. Let’s turn “dry January” into “try January”!

How celebrities drink wine

Call The Midwife’s Helen George wowed us over Christmas as the Fairy Godmother at Richmond Theatre. Two shows a day and hitting all the high notes is gruelling and George needs to feel on top form each day. “My resolution is to check the alcohol percentage before I drink! It seems to me percentages are slowly creeping upwards. I’m searching for delicious 12 per cent wines in 2026 as anything higher and my brain hurts”.

She is right that climate change heat is resulting in some much boozier wines, so try cool climates that result in slower ripening, less sugar and therefore less booze. Dry German Rieslings, Loire Valley Sauvignon Blancs or a spritzy Vinho Verde are great for whites while Oregon, New York’s Finger Lakes or a fruity Beaujolais are all great for lower alcohol reds.

I worked with Dame Arlene Phillips in my theatre producing days and we met again at the Women of the Year Awards. Rarely drinking wine, Dame Phillips resolves to explore more non-alcoholic options. “I love a cocktail,” she told me. “I’ve had everything from apple and fresh ginger mixed with a sparkling non-alcoholic to candyfloss mixed with violet and rose cordials”. Sparkling teas have the complex flavours and tannin also found in wine, while there are now some fabulous cordials that can be used in long drinks and cocktails – one of my favourites is Botivo (£24, Waitrose).

Even wine pros can resolve to do things differently. Influencer Tom Gilby has resolved to “drink as much Cava as I need to become an expert in it,” and has challenged himself to find one he really loves. I know Gilby has posh tastes, so I’d recommend the Pere Ventura Vintage Brut Gran Reserva (£41, greatwine.co.uk) as an excellent premium bottle, but for those wanting a steal, Segura Viudas (£12, Tesco) has gone near-viral this Christmas for good reason.

The fabulous Helen McGinn (aka @knackeredmother) and Kat Farmer (aka @doesmybumlook40) are taking their vodcast WineTime on the road in 2026. “Let’s just say the first one in February is a long way from home!” she says. “And we’ll be doing more Getaways where we get to combine brilliant women, wine, fashion and more. Finally, we’re going to sort out our wine racks… Kidding, obviously. Who has time to do that?!”

Well, not me but I am a fan of stylish storage to tidy the bottle-clutter. I have been eyeing wine cabinets from Eurocave (eurocave.co.uk). Maybe if I am a good girl and stick to my resolutions, Father Christmas will bring me one this year…