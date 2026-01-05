Brits have unveiled their top financial resolutions

Nearly one in three people are aiming to reduce their monthly spending in 2026, as more Brits look to boost their savings.

According to a survey commissioned by Pensions UK, committing to building up ‘rainy day’ savings as a new year’s resolution has grown in importance, with 28 per cent planning to do so this year, compared to 2024.

Meanwhile, over a quarter of people stated they wished to start saving for a particular goal, including putting down a house deposit, paying for a holiday or their education.

A fifth are looking to pay off debts, down from 22 per cent last year, whilst 1 per cent intended to update their household budget.

Growing wealth

Despite many people opting to focus on day-to-day finances, more people are looking to grow their wealth through investing, with over 10 per cent looking to open up an ISA account.

Others expressed their intent to invest in stocks, shares and other assets, following the government’s push in 2025 to urge more Brits to invest in the stock market.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled new plans in the Autumn Budget to stop people stockpiling cash, including through slashing the cash ISA ceiling to £12,000 and hiking dividend taxes in order to get people to put funds in tax-free wrappers.

Pensions

People also spoke of an intention to be more active in checking and updating pensions, as more portfolio managers and financial advisers raise the alarm over saving enough for retirement.

Read more UK investors spooked by tax hikes on dividends and savings

Nearly 30 per cent of Brits said they would increase their contributions, a significant increase from last year when only 20 per cent said they would do so.

Other actions included checking how much they have in a pension, reviewing projected retirement income, updating beneficiaries and combining pensions.

Advisers have encouraged people to consolidate their pensions, due to over three million pots waiting to be claimed in the UK, with an estimated £31bn locked away as many employees forget to collect their pensions upon moving jobs.

Matthew Blakstad, deputy director of strategic policy and research at Pensions UK, said: “The start of a new year is the perfect time to reset financial goals.

“While everyday needs often take priority, it is encouraging to see people increasingly willing to take action on pensions.

“Whether it’s a small increase in contributions, or just checking your projected income, simple steps today can make a real difference over time.

“Balancing immediate responsibilities with long-term planning is never easy, but pensions remain a cornerstone of financial security”