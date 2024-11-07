Why the new Fujifilm camera is a five-star must-have

A photo taken by Andy Blackmore on the new Fujifilm camera

Reviewing the new Fujifilm camera: the best of both worlds

As I traipse across London Bridge, burdened like a packhorse, I recall a time before digital equipment weighed me down. And once again I find myself wishing: if only digital cameras could be more like their film forefathers.

But the new Fujifilm camera, the X100VI, is a different kind of digital camera. I find myself thinking: “In a world where technology seems to be shouting at us ever louder, boasting of more and more capabilities and convenience, the X100VI whispers gently, promising a profound, almost nostalgic experience of photography.”

Hang on, hang on… Is this not just a repeat? Didn’t Fuji already do this with the X100 series? True. There is nothing new about the formula of a high-quality fixed lens compact. And yes, Fuji has already set the bar rather high with its X100V, but the X100VI is much more than just a dodgy tribute act. The thing I love and the thing that transforms me back into an enthusiastic street photographer is the weight of 1.15 lb.

In camera terms it weighs nothing, and nothing makes a huge difference in terms of my back, my smile and the seeming weightlessness brings back some of the spontaneity of my craft. Quite frankly, on that score, it’s about perfect – right in the middle of the Goldilocks zone – neither too heavy to be irritating nor too light to feel insubstantial. Parking the wonderful weight issues to one side for a second, let us turn to the X100VI’s sleek retro styling — a crafty combo of analogue-cum-digital dials and knobs is quite wonderful.

The new Fujifilm camera: a delightful blend of metal and leather

The new Fujifilm camera retails at £1,599

A delightful blend of metal and synthetic leather that not only provides a fantastic grip but reminds you that the top and bottom plates are milled from single pieces of aluminium, thus, giving it a reassuring solidity.

Again, it’s a throwback to a bygone era when craftsmanship was king, and its sleek, retro design, with that crafty combo of analogue-cum-digital dials and knobs, is delightful. And it evokes a pleasing sense of nostalgia; a bit like holding a piece of history, yet one packed with modern and not- so-modern wizardry.

My pictures are lovely, bright and detailed, with excellent saturation

If like me you like shooting at slow shutter speeds the built-in 4EV ND (Neutral Density) filter is a genius touch. Singing to the same tune as the original X100, the X100VI (the sixth incarnation) invokes that very same feeling of nostalgia. Yet they are different beasts – while the autofocus system has been remixed and improved the X100VI shares the same hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder as its immediate predecessor.

The new Fujifilm camera has three modes: fully electronic, fully optical and optical with an inset electronic display. They have also upgraded the sensor, so it now boasts the same unit as found in their flagship X-T5 and X-H2 models. Yet still sharing its diminutive body size with its predecessors. It now packs the new stabilised APS-C 40.2 megapixel X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR*1 sensor and high-speed X-Processor 5 image processing engine for outstanding performance.

And perform it does. My pictures are lovely, bright and detailed, with excellent saturation, and that’s before one experiments with any of its 14 simulated film stocks (in-camera processing that replicates the look of analogue film). But a good sensor is nothing without a good lens. The 23mm f/2 II — due to the APS-C sensor size which is equal to 35 mm on a 35mm camera — is a very, very good lens. A beauty, both super fast and wide, ideal for most of what life throws at it.

And while not as wide as I would like, you can remedy this with the Fujifilm WCL-X100 II Wide Angle Lens converter. It provides a lovely view of the world and is as sharp as a knife even wide open at f/2 – where it exhibits as much bookah as you would expect from an APS-C format. Stop down and it gets even sharper. The autofocus system is as one would expect from Fuji; quite magical, and includes lots of features such as the X-Processor 5’s subject detection autofocus system that now helps to better track a range of subjects, along with the capability to detect animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, aeroplanes, trains, and insects.

The camera also has in-body stabilization, which means you can shoot at lower shutter speeds without experiencing camera shake, an excellent feature that is a godsend when shooting video. Given the stated battery life of 450 shots per charge using the optical viewfinder or 310 shots if you use the EVF (Electronic viewfinder) it might be prudent to invest in a spare battery too.

In some ways, the X100VI is the photographic Swiss army knife, more of a travelling companion than a camera, a cheerful chappy with whom you’d gladly share a pint at the local. And at £1,599 including VAT you’ll even have change for another couple of rounds.

