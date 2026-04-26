‘National scandal’: Record-high shoplifting driven by repeat offenders

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith urged Labour to address shoplifting

Shoplifting has been branded a “national scandal” as incidents reach a record high, fuelled by a growing number of repeat offenders.

More than 500,000 shoplifting offenses were recorded last year, according to official figures released in response to a parliamentary question by former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith.

Fears around the worsening state of shoplifting have grown following a series of social-media fuelled mass incidents in London, as leading supermarket Marks & Spencer called on Mayor Sadiq Khan to crack down on crime.

The number of repeat shoplifting offences is on the rise, according to analysis of the new government data by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ).

As many as 67 per cent of offenders now commit another offence within a year, up from 55 per cent before the pandemic.

Reoffending on the rise

The average number of offences committed by shoplifters has nearly doubled in five years, growing from 5.5 to 9.1 offences per convicted shoplifter, on average.

Convicted shoplifters were responsible for more than 131,000 reoffences in 2023-24, up 66 per cent from the previous year.

The CSJ has launched a new inquiry into Britain’s “broken high streets,” as it claims there are links between growing shoplifting and the spread of vape shops and “mini-marts” which some say are fronts for illegal activity.

The think tank says that crime and local safety will be a key issue on which the Prime Minister will need to win over voters at the next election.

Read more Labour to curb jail terms for shoplifters as retail crime fears grow

As many as a third of Brits say crime and policing is a key issue influencing how they vote, according to IPSOS polling.

Labour urged to take action in high street plan

Duncan Smith has called on the government to put cracking down on shoplifting at the heart of its upcoming high street strategy, which has pledged £150m to regenerate local town centres.

The Tory MP, who is chairman of the CSJ, said: “Communities across Britain are suffering from a high street crime wave.

“Set against years of economic difficulties, there is a risk that some of our town and city centres are left permanently hollowed out.”

Josh Nicholson, the CSJ’s head of housing and communities, dubbed the rise in shoplifting a “national scandal”.

He said: “There is no route to high street renewal without cracking down on the criminals running riot across our communities.

“The upcoming high streets strategy will only succeed if the government can restore security to our town and city centres.”

Politicians threw their weight behind a former Waitrose worker in April, after he was sacked for preventing the theft of Easter eggs from a store in Clapham.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the workers’ dismissal sent “entirely the wrong message,” and the boss of supermarket Iceland offered the man a job.