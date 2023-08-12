Leica Q3 review: The best travel camera ever made

How I agonised as I ummed and ahhed over how to say this. Worrying whether to pull my punches, or give it to you straight? But enough of this torture. Let’s just cut to the chase. This camera is a masterpiece. Come on, a Leica with autofocus! You’ve got to get breathless.

Believe me, there was once a time when I would have considered such wizardry heresy, but that was before I got my hands on the new Leica Q3. Since my love affair with Leica is now an open secret, I was ready to be impressed. Admittedly, I was unprepared for just how mind bogglingly impressive it would turn out to be.

While this is my first encounter with an autofocus Leica, the Q series project began in 2015 with the introduction of the eponymous Leica Q. The idea was simple; they would create a compact camera that would combine extraordinary full-frame image quality with an instinctive control system. The core of this system would be Leica’s utterly mind blowing fixed Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens. In my opinion, this is one of their finest lenses to date. Leica improved this winning combination in 2019, with the introduction of the Leica Q2 with improved usability, a higher resolution sensor, and weather sealing. Leica has now returned the third incarnation of the Q series, the logically named Leica Q3.

The Leica Q3 has an indulgent luxury that invokes a certain je ne sais quoi

Leica has taken note of everything it learnt in the creation of those previous iterations and simply built back better. What first impresses me with the Q3 is the way it feels so natural in the hand; balanced and poised, ready to capture the action.

Its second virtue is more difficult to quantify, for in some ways it’s intangible. Its indulgent luxury invokes a certain je ne sais quoi that emanates within, rather like a well-fitted bespoke suit that can make you seem ten feet taller, a boost to one’s confidence comes from simply knowing you look a million dollars. The Leica Q3 has that secret sauce in ladles. And whilst that may not make you a better photographer, it will make you want to be one.

Intangibles aside, the build quality of the German-made body is simply sublime, and ergonomically speaking it’s a home run. The camera incorporates Leica’s new back-illuminated CMOS sensor with Triple-Resolution-Technology, providing users with three resolution options: 60, 36, or 18 megapixels, all utilising the full sensor width. Suffice it to say; the new sensor is a triumph. The files just pop, zing and sing with the precision of a close harmony quartet. The colours are precise yet natural and come as close to perfection as any digital camera I’ve used. Frankly, this kind of image quality would once have only been the stuff of cheese dreams.

The user interface is child’s play, minimalist yet both intuitive and easy to fathom, and aside from the Shutter-speed dial, all achieved using just a few buttons and a toggle (directional pad). Although I tended to use that same toggle to precisely place the autofocus cross, improvements to the autofocus system include a hybrid system with phase detection for precise focus and fast object tracking. The Q3’s intelligent subject recognition detects human bodies, faces, and eyes, as well as animals for subject tracking.

A bee shot on the Leica Q3

Large and clear, the new 5.76 MP OLED electronic viewfinder provides a superb user experience, while the 3-inch high-resolution touchscreen on the rear of the camera is equally excellent; super sharp and precise. It even tilts! Now you can use it to frame and shoot those tricky shots; lovely for low-angle images. I must also point out that the Q3 will also shoot video; not being a massive shooter of video in the day job, I’ve not really touched on these capabilities. Still, rest assured it will shoot 8K video, should you so desire.

Having said so many nice things, the time has come to bring out the blunderbuss and shoot myself in the foot. The Leica Q3 may be a brilliant creation; but, boy is it expensive; eye-wateringly so. If you can afford one, good luck to you. But perhaps I should also underline this once more – while it is an amazing, fixed lens, it is a fixed lens camera.

All things considered – and believe me, I’ve considered them – this is probably the best travel camera ever made. What’s more, were I ever lucky enough ever to own one, I’m sure that it’s combination of peerless Summilux 28mm lens and unrivalled autofocus would make the Leica Q3 the best tool for street photography there has ever been, too.