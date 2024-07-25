Six amazing things to do in London this weekend

Here are six amazing things to do in London this weekend, no matter your mood

The weather can’t decide what to deliver us this weekend, but regardless, there’s fun to be had across the capital, whether you’re cheering on the British Olympics with a pint in hand or testing the limits of how many chicken wings you can eat a festival devoted to them.

Get lost in the capital with these best activities across town.

AT CHICKEN WINGS – LOTS AND LOTS OF THEM Wing Fest is said to be the world’s largest chicken wing festival, putting even our American cousins to shame. No fewer than 45 chefs, restaurants and street food vendors will descend upon the London Stadium, with music and competitions making sure everyone stays entertained. wingfest.co.uk

GO TO SEE DRAG AT BETWEEN THE BRIDGES Danny Beard, winner of the fourth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will be performing during a drag brunch on Saturday at Between the Bridges on the Southbank. Expect plenty of fizz and some seriously good food to soak it all up. betweenthebridges.co.uk

HEAD TO CANARY WHARF FOR THE ELECTRIC SUMMER FESTIVAL Over at Electric Shuffle Canary Wharf this Saturday you will find the Electric Summer Festival, featuring food and music on the (hopefully sunny) terrace, with live performancces by Brazilian singer-songwriter Lucas Berloff. There will be a welcome boozy slushie and bottomless pizza from 2.30pm-4.30pm. maltbystreetmarket.co.uk

CHEER ON THE BRITS AT OLYMPIC FAN ZONES Across London, free to attend viewing spaces are popping up with huge screens for the Olympics. Expect appearances from professional athletes, entertainment and food and drink to enjoy while watching the key events. Locations in King’s Cross, Battersea, Mayfair and White City. teamgb.com/fanzones

HANG LOOSE AT CAMDEN FRINGE If you can’t make it to the Edinburgh Fringe during August, make the most of London’s Camden Fringe. It’s basically just as good, with dozens of comedy, theatre and cabaret shows throughout the whole month, and many cost under a tenner. camdenfringe.com

EAT A BRUNCH FIT FOR AN OLYMPIAN A gold medal worthy Olympic Brunch is coming to OXBO Bankside over the next two weekends. The special menu will be a “celebration of all things Olympics,” complete with Olympic bunting, themed cocktails and desserts, as well as games with a chance to win prizes.oxbobankside.co.uk

