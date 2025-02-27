7 of the best Mother’s Day 2025 events in London

7 of the best Mother’s Day events in London (Photo: Kampus Production)

Mother’s Day 2025: the best events in London to book now

Mother’s Day rolls around on Sunday 30 March and some London hotels and restaurants have already started promoting their events.

We’ll continue to update this list as new events are confirmed in the capital to help you plan for the day with your mother, or mothering figure, in your life.

Whether you’re looking for a weekend away, brunch, afternoon tea or unusual ideas for Mother’s Day, we’ve got you covered.

Go for a fabulous brunch

The Table restaurant with locations in Southwark and Battersea is offering mums a complimentary mimosa when they dine on the Mother’s Day Brunch menu. This year that features waffles with berries, fresh strawberries, blueberry compote and maple syrup, as well as banana and bacon pancakes with caramelized banana and maple syrup. There’s also a brilliant Full English, or eggs your style, served on an English muffin with hollandaise sauce. thetablecafe.com

Sit for a portrait while having afternoon tea

The Kensington hotel is offering a Mother’s Day afternoon tea with a twist: mums (and anyone else who wants one) get hand-drawn portraits of themselves while they eat. Artist Niki Groom will be creating the artwork of guests while they dine, “serving as a lasting memento of an unforgettable Mother’s Day celebration”. The food and drink itself is also art-inspired, and there’s even a Girl with the Balloon cocktail in homage to Banksy. doylecollection.com/hotels/the-kensington-hotel

Mother’s Day 2025: the best afternoon teas, brunches and events to book

Or try an afternoon tea in collaboration with the Natural History Museum

As spring shifts into focus, the Royal Lancaster London hotel has collaborated with the Natural History Museum to launch a ‘Blooming British Afternoon Tea’ inspired by the changing seasons, and using only locally sourced seasonal ingredients. The brunch is promoting a closer relationship with nature, “where people and pollinators thrive” in order to “protect the natural world” and dishes after named after plants or birds. One is the Snowdrop, a cake with white chocolate whip ganache and shortbread and another one is The Ladybird, with vanilla mousse, caramelised apple and sablé Breton. royallancaster.com

Read more What’s on in London March 2025

Head sky-high with mum

The fairly recently opened Joia restaurant within the art’otel in Battersea has a spectacular rooftop bar overlooking the Battersea Power Station development. For Mother’s Day they’re serving a finger food experience in the bar, perfect for something more relaxed than a traditional meal. Sandwiches will be served with classic fillings like salted beef, horseradish and watercress and there’s a range of great teas and champagnes too. Plus that enviable view. Make a weekend of it and check in for the night to use the amazing rooftop jacuzzi. joiabattersea.co.uk/whats-on/mothers-day-at-joia/

Or take mum out dancing

The NYX Hotel in Holborn is hosting a bottomless brunch every Saturday throughout March. Live DJs accompany the meal, which might feature French brioche toast or spiced pulled beef tacos depending on your vibe. As for the bottomless part, that includes prosecco and bellinis. For dessert there’s golden syrup pancakes, all within the Midtown Restaurant near the lobby. nyx-hotels.co.uk/london-holborn

Go for a weekend away

An hour outside of London in the Berkshire countryside is The Vineyard hotel. Ideal for a weekend away that feels far removed from London but without the hefty travel time, for Mother’s Day they’ve launched a special food and music experience. Dine with the accompaniment of live piano music, and indulgence in Executive Chef Tom Scade’s food, starting with burrata with orange, fennel and mint and moving onto the Devon white chicken, plaice or roast Berkshire rare breed pork with seasonal vegetables. Stay in one of the 49 spacious rooms if the idea of hitting the road after a fabulous lunch is just deeply unpleasant. the-vineyard.co.uk

Or take home a lovely hamper

Soho bakery Cutter & Squidge has a fresh range of take-home foodie experiences for Mother’s Day. You can order an afternoon tea, or one up that with the ‘Just For You’ hamper with sweet and savoury bites. The Mother’s Day Luxe Hamper has “sweet and aromatic” food items, including raspberry and elderflower cake and buttery cookies. cutterandsquidge.com

For more ideas for Mother’s Day 2025 check our City AM Life&Style