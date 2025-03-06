Keke Palmer and SZA are charming in One Of Them Days

In January, adult comedy One Of Them Days provided the first box office shock of 2025 when it beat big budget horror Wolf Man in its opening weekend in The US.

A light-hearted LA story that proved popular with locals seeking relief from the city’s January wildfires, it now comes to UK screens hoping to continue the positive momentum.

Keke Palmer and SZA play Dreux and Alyssa, best friends whose rent money is spent by Alyssa’s reckless boyfriend. Facing eviction, the women have eight hours to find the money or risk losing their home, getting into even more trouble.

Taking its cue from movies like ‘90s hit Friday, the film is basically a series of skits that satirise various aspects of modern life. The friends survive sinister payday loan companies, blood banks that pay “by the bag”, and a show-stopping sequence where Alyssa tries to steal expensive trainers that have been thrown on a telephone wire (historically a tribute to someone recently killed).

The plot is scattershot but the laughs are always there, thanks mostly to the bond between the women. Their devotion to getting each other out of peril is the most endearing part of the story. Palmer has proved herself a versatile actor, and the strongest player in feature film Nope and TV’s Scream Queens.

One of Them Days doesn’t do anything groundbreaking, however it’s a consistently funny buddy comedy that refreshingly puts female friendship at the centre of the chaos. It’s easy to see why the easy charm of the star cast made this a Stateside hit.