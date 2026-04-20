‘Disgraceful’: Khan and RMT in tube strike deadlock ahead of disruption

Susan Hall hit out at Sir Sadiq Khan's approach to tube strike talks.

Sadiq Khan and Transport for London are at loggerheads with a major transport union, with tube strikes all but confirmed to take place between Tuesday and Friday this week.

Talks between representatives ahead of strikes beginning at 12pm on Tuesday 21 April are at an impasse, with union leaders blaming TfL bosses for failing to negotiate in good faith.

Members of the the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are opposed to a plan to condense the working week for drivers and staff into a four-day working week as union bosses are holding out for a 32-hour week instead.

TfL managers have hit back at the union and said they wanted to bring “London Underground in line with the working patterns of other train-operating companies”.

They added that the changes would be “voluntary” and those wishing to work over five days would still be able to do so.

Zero tube strikes promise was ‘disgraceful’

Khan has been criticised for his approach to dealing with the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), which represents tube drivers and London Underground staff.

City Hall opposition representative Susan Hall, the Conservative leader in the London Assembly, hit out at the mayor for “caving to the unions” in January 2024 and in late September when he offered workers a funding package to stave off strikes.

“Khan has sent [unions] a clear message that he will pay any ransom asked, and we will be the ones that pay for it,” Hall said.

“Khan promised zero days of strikes. In reality, he has overseen more than 150 TfL strikes since he was elected.”

She added that the mayor’s actions had been “disgraceful”.

Read more Tube strikes: Londoners braced for RMT walkouts from next week

A spokesperson for the mayor said that Khan, who is the chair of TfL, was calling on the union and the publicly-owned transport company to “get around the table and resolve this matter”.

Tube strikes in March were called off due to talks being held between TfL and RMT over the terms of the four-day working week.

A series of three-day strikes were announced by the union lasting until June.

The first set of strikes will be this week between 12pm on Tuesday and 12pm on Wednesday, as well as 12pm on Thursday to 12pm on Friday.

The next strikes are due to take place between 19 May and 22 May.

TfL has said there will be reduced service across lines. The Piccadilly and Circle lines are set to be shut while services will be cut across the Metropolitan and Central lines.

The Elizabeth line, London Overground and DLR will still run due to being operated differently.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Despite our best efforts, TfL seems unwilling to make any concessions in a bid to avert strike action.

“This is extremely disappointing and has baffled our negotiators.”