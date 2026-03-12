Hospitality sector braces for ‘devastating’ tube strikes

The strikes could cost the sector millions, a trade body has warned

London’s hospitality sector could face “devastating” disruption from upcoming tube strikes, sector leaders have warned.

Members of the RMT union, which represents London Underground staff, will strike over 12 days between March and May, and hospitality intelligence firm Access Hospitality has warned sector bosses to prepare now to protect their revenue.

The last set of tube strikes, in September 2025, caused hospitality bookings to fall by up to 67 per cent and walk-ins to slump by nearly 70 per cent, according to Access Hospitality.

Champa Magesh, managing director at the firm, said the strikes come in a “key” trading window for hospitality and could cause no-shows and cancellations to soar.

She said: “With another wave of strikes looming this spring, businesses should expect disruption well before the strike day itself, as uncertainty around travel plans affects spontaneous visits and last-minute bookings.”

Hospitality could lose millions

Kate Nicholls, chair of trade body UK Hospitality, said the strikes could cost the capital’s hospitality sector millions of pounds.

She said: “Tube strikes have a devastating impact on London’s hospitality businesses, with commuter footfall almost non-existent and families cancelling plans to visit. It’s not just lost sales, but the impact on hospitality staff who can no longer get into work.

“I urge all parties to continue negotiations and reach a solution that averts these damaging strikes.”

Ruth Duston, chief executive of the London Heritage Quarter, said: “Businesses across the capital rely on the Tube to bring in staff, customers and visitors, and repeated disruption puts real pressure on operations, footfall and productivity.”

The strikes will last 24 hours and start at 12pm on each day, taking place on 24 and 26 March, 21 and 23 April, and 19 and 21 May.

Union members have backed the strikes due to a dispute over plans by Transport for London (TFL) to offer drivers a four-day working week.

Drivers backing the strikes, which are set to impact millions of workers across the capital, claim they had worries about “fatigue” and “unacceptable working time arrangements”.

The strikes come at a challenging time for the hospitality sector, with thousands of business leaders warning they faced soaring business rates bills due to last year’s Budget.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled a £300m tax relief package for pubs – after landlords barred Labour MPs across the country – but this emergency measure excludes restaurants and hotels.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Strike action is a last resort and we do not want to disrupt hospitality. But TfL have refused to negotiate with us over the new fake four day week proposal and want to impose it on our members.

“We want to reach a negotiated settlement but TfL have to be willing to heed our members very real concerns over increased fatigue, disruption of work life balance and the inflexibility of the changes.”