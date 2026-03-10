Here we go again: Tube strikes to hit London from March to May

Fresh tube strikes are set to take place in late March.

Fresh tube strikes are set to take place over a period of two months with businesses and commuters hit by union action on some of the busiest days of the week.

RMT, the union representing London Underground staff, has announced that strikes will take place over 12 days between March and May, with both morning and afternoon transport to be heavily affected.

The union said strikes would take place for 24 hours starting at 12pm on each day selected.

The strikes will take place on three sets of Tuesdays and Thursdays each month. It means strikes will begin in a fortnight’s time.

They will take place on 24 and 26 March, 21 and 23 April, and 19 and 21 of May.

They are being organised over Transport for London (TfL)’s plans to offer drivers a four-day working week.

Drivers backing the strikes, which are set to impact millions of workers across the capital, claim they had worries about “fatigue” and “unacceptable working time arrangements”.

Tube strikes are ‘very frustrating’

It is believed that up to half of tube drivers are signed up to RMT. The ballot’s results showed that some 91 per cent of 1,183 voters backed strike action while another 1,113 members backed taking action that was separate to strikes.

Business chiefs have raised the alarm on the effects travel disruption will have on high streets and cultural events.

Muniya Barua, Deputy Chief Executive at BusinessLDN, said strikes would be “very frustrating” for Londoners.

““It will be particularly concerning for business that rely on people visiting in person, particularly sectors such as hospitality, retail and culture.

“We urge both sides to reach an agreement urgently and avoid these damaging strikes.”

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “London Underground is trying to force through major changes to working patterns that have already been rejected by our members.

“Despite our best efforts over many months, no satisfactory outcome has been reached so we have no choice but to call strike dates.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “We shared our proposal for a four-day working week with our trade unions last year. Since then, we have been engaging with them on how best to implement the new working pattern.

“We have started talking with our unions about how to implement a four-day working week for train drivers on the Bakerloo line only.”