Inside the Surrey estate loved by Cliff Richard and Andy Murray

The Sunningdale Park development in Berkshire

The Surrey estate is close to Windsor and has historic parkland backing onto new residential properties

Set amid 78 acres of land, including wildflower meadows, the Surrey country estate of Sunningdale Park was established in the late 1700s and for centuries was home to all manner of Sirs and High Sheriffs, including at one point the head of the British and American Tobacco Company.

Occupied by the Ministry of Defence in 1950, the central Northcote House building became, among other things, a training centre for civil servants until 2012. But the nature within the estate has been largely cut off to the public. Acquired recently by Berkeley and the Audley Group, the 79 acres of historic land with 42 acres of country park are now more publicly accessible, as the area continues its transformation into a new residential hub.

Around 20 of the original buildings have been converted into homes at accessible price points. The buildings are predominantly from the late 19th century and share a Victorian and Edwardian vernacular character. The new homes are a mix of apartments, cottages, bungalows and detached family houses, and many enjoy views out onto the natural landscape. It is relatively rare to find new properties within a stone’s throw of historic natural land that can be accessed easily on foot from the front door of the new properties.

So much so, the rural part of Surrey has attracted a range of famous residents, including Sir Andy Murray and Sir Cliff Richard. Ben Ivey, Sales & Marketing Director at Berkeley Homes says: “If you’re looking for a new build country retreat in the home counties, with acres of parkland on your doorstep, then Sunningdale Park in Royal Berkshire is definitely worth a visit.”

Describing some of the remaining properties on Scholars Row within the Surrey development, Ivey adds: “These impressive, detached three storey properties have been designed to reflect the neo-classical architectural style of local Georgian buildings, featuring red and buff brick with contrasting brick and stone banding, and also enjoy direct views into the parkland beyond.”

Properties are light and airy with a focus on statement communal areas for socialising as well as energy efficiency. Some of the parkland, 27 miles outside of the capital, is open exclusively to residents of the Sunningdale Park residences while other parts are entirely open to the public, creating new public nature spaces within close proximity to the nearby towns of Windsor, Maidenhead, Ascot, Henley and Wentworth.

Some of the properties have their own gardens backing directly onto the parkland, with private gates allowing quick access to the wider nature. Prices for individual homes begin at £1,175,000.

