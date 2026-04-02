Ares Raises Combined $5.4 Billion for U.S. and Europe Value-Add Real Estate Strategies

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that it has raised approximately $5.4 billion of aggregate capital, including equity commitments and related transaction vehicles, to invest in value-add real estate opportunities across high-conviction markets in the U.S. and Europe. This follows the final closings of Ares US Real Estate Fund XI, LP (“US XI”) and Ares European Property Enhancement Partners IV, SCSp (“EPEP IV”).

US XI closed at its increased hard cap of $3.1 billion. Inclusive of related transaction vehicles and GP commitment, the U.S. value-add strategy raised approximately $3.5 billion of total capital. EPEP IV raised approximately $1.9 billion of total capital across equity commitments and related transaction vehicles.

With this capital, Ares Real Estate will continue to harness the benefits of its global insights and scale to invest thematically while leveraging its regional teams and leading operating capabilities to target attractive opportunities locally. As a result, the value-add strategies maintain differentiated access to high-quality assets in historically resilient New Economy sectors that benefit from secular demand drivers, including logistics, multifamily, self-storage and adjacent sectors. To date, US XI and EPEP IV have each deployed or identified approximately $1.1 billion of initial investments.

“As real estate markets move into the early stages of recovery, our confidence is fueled by the increase in long‑term structural demand across our high-conviction New Economy sectors,” said Julie Solomon, Head of Ares Real Estate. “We believe this substantial capital reinforces our team’s ability to invest in the most compelling opportunities, particularly in supply-constrained sectors where durable cash flows and valuation resets are creating attractive entry points. Reflecting our track record of performance through the cycle, we are grateful to our investors for sharing our conviction in the opportunity ahead and look forward to building on this momentum through our differentiated approach.”

Ares Real Estate is one of the most scaled and diversified vertically integrated real estate managers globally with approximately $114 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. With over 740 total professionals across 38 offices in the Americas, Europe and APAC, the team executes equity and debt strategies across property types and spanning the breadth of the risk-return spectrum.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders’ long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2025, Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had nearly $623 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260402503671/en/

Contact

Jacob Silber | Brennan O’Toole

media@aresmgmt.com

Company Logo