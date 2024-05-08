Free Aperol Spritz at two rooftop bars in the City – get yours today

D&D are offering the chance to grab a free drink till Sunday

With the sun finally starting to shine, four rooftop bars operated by D&D London are offering a free aperol spritz to customers.

Everyone in the city has the chance to grab their free drink aperol spritz at four locations, on the house (or roof, in this case): German Gymnasium in Kings Cross, Madison in St Paul’s, Bluebird Chelsea and 14 Hills on Fenchurch Street.

The offer will continue until this Sunday, meaning there is ample opportunity to take advantage of it during the sunshine this weekend. All you have to do to claim your aperol spritz is join the D&D London newsletter via this link and show the bar your sign-up email.

BlueBird Chelsea is one of the locations offering a free Aperol

D&D London operates rooftop and terrace bars in London, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham. Formerly known as Conran Restaurants, it is now run by David Loewi and has more than 30 venues on its books. Former CEO Des Gunewardena – one of the ‘D’s in D&D – left in 2022 and recently signed a deal with Canary Wharf Group to open a new concept there later this year.

Our pick of the bunch is 14 Hills in the Square Mile, which has one of the biggest and best roof terraces in the city, offering great views of the London skyline and lots of places to take in the sun – just don’t forget your sunblock.

City A.M. has always had a soft-spot for the often dismissed German Gymnasium, too. With plenty of outdoor seating, it’s a great place to grab a drink if you happen to be in the area. When it opened our review said: “German Gymnasium does it all, and does it incredibly well. The vast space in which athletes once leapt and tumbled and pirouetted has been cleverly adapted, with nary a German-themed, over-sized bier pitcher or pair of lederhosen in sight.”