What to do in London this weekend, from chicken wings to outdoor cinema

It’s here! It’s finally here! The start of 2024 has been the wettest on record but this weekend promises to be the warmest of the year to date, with the mercury expected to rise to a not-too-shabby 24 degrees. Expect Londoners to decant en masse to Greenwich, Hampstead Heath and beer gardens across the capital. If you’re seeking inspiration, here’s our guide for what to do in London this weekend.

1: OVER-INDULGE ON FREE CHICKEN WINGS

This Saturday you can feast upon London’s finest chicken wings – totally free of charge. The famous Morley’s is dishing out wings to celebrate the supermarket release of its Heinz x Morley’s Fried Chicken Sauce. Head over to Morley’s on Brick Lane, Brixton Hill, Brighton, Watford or Milton Keynes between 12-2pm, and hang around at Brick Lane for a line-up of DJs from 3-5pm.

2: OR OVER-INDULGE ON FREE APEROL SPRITZ

Everyone in London has the chance to grab a free aperol spritz at four D&D locations, on the house (or roof, in this case): German Gymnasium in Kings Cross, Madison in St Paul’s, Bluebird Chelsea and 14 Hills on Fenchurch Street. All you have to do to claim yours is join the D&D London newsletter via their website. More information here

3: VISIT A DRIVE-IN CINEMA… IN LONDON

West London development Embassy Gardens is hosting a good old fashioned drive-in cinema for one day only. On Saturday you can watch the Lion King, Star Wars: A New Hope, Mamma Mia and From Russia With Love, with the option to do so from the comfort of your very own wheels or from a pre-supplied classic car (or an all-American muscle car). You can also rent a deckchair if you want to keep it real. Wondering what to do in London this weekend? Wonder no more.

4: SPEND THE DAY AT THE DULWICH FESTIVAL

Should you find yourself south of the river, this weekend marks the start of the Dulwich Festival, a 10 day event taking in music, dance, literature, art, walks, talks, performance and fairs. Highlights include An Afternoon with Cathy Newman, discussing her book The Ladder, a Festival Ceilidh, and musical performances from acts as eclectic as “family rave” outfit Big Fish Little Fish and Jazz singer Laura B

5: GO TO HAMPTON COURT PALACE

This weekend is one of Hampton Court Palace’s Garden Open Days, meaning you can visit parts of the grounds, including The Great Fountain Garden, Kitchen Garden and Pond Garden free of charge. One of London’s real gems – especially in the sunshine – this will be a great time to soak in Henry VIII’s old hood.

6. GO TO A SOUTHBANK FESTIVAL

Between the Bridges, on the Southbank between Waterloo and Westminster, is now up and running, featuring outdoor drinking spaces, drag brunches, club nights, cabaret and theatre shows. Get it in your diary now. When you’re planning what to do in London this weekend, this should be on the list.

More information here http://betweenthebridges.co.uk

7. SEE SOME ART… OR DON’T BOTHER

We were planning on checking out Michelangelo: The Last Decades at the British Museum weekend, which is filled with fascinating insights into the final years of the world’s most famous artist. But looking out of the window right now? Nah, you’re alright.

