Get ready for an epic all-nighter… here’s where to watch the Super Bowl 2024

Whether you’re American, a sports fan, or a hedonist looking for an excuse to get plastered on a Sunday night, staying up to watch the Super Bowl has become increasingly popular in London. This year the Super Bowl takes place on Sunday 11 February, kick off 11.30pm UK time.

An increasing number of venues are throwing parties themed around the US sporting event. Here are some places to book ahead of this Sunday night’s big National Football League game.

Hard Rock Cafe

The Hard Rock Cafes in Hyde Park and Piccadilly Circus are serving all-American classic game snacks throughout the night. Boneless wings, All-American sliders, nachos, wings, cheese fries will be on the menu, and ‘Big Game’ cocktails will be specially created for the night. There will also be prizes, competitions and big screens to catch the game.

Big Penny Social

Big Penny Social in Blackhorse Road, the UK’s biggest beer hall, is open until 4am on Monday 11 February to cater to Super Bowl fanatics and anyone fancying a super early Monday morning pint. The venue will be live screening the game on a 16 foot HD screen and serving an array of food and drinks throughout the night. There will also be a live DJ, and special off-menu food including platters for larger groups.

Charlotte Street Hotel

How about somewhere fancy? The Charlotte Street Hotel is a lovely spot for drinks on a weekend, with a bohemian feel. The hotel has their own on-site cinema, so sit back in proper leather seats and watch the whole show in cinematic high definition, including the half-time performance from Usher. There are two options, £30 for a drive on arrival and hot dog at half time and £70 for a full-blown dinner at the hotel’s Oscar restaurant at 10pm, with a cocktail on arrival and hot dog at half time, as well as a seat in the luxury cinema.

Heliot Steak House

Within the Hippodrome Casino near Leicester Square, the Heliot Steak House serves full meals in the middle of the night on most nights, but for the Super Bowl there’s a special evening programmed. For £50 you get Tomahawk steak, mushrooms, hand-cut chips, half a bottle of wine per person and then access to a 10-metre-video wall screen until 5am where the game will be played.

Clubhouse 5

New central London sports bar Clubhouse 5 is also screening the Super Bowl. The bar boasts high quality screens using ‘Sky Q technology’ on 4k UHD, and the kitchen remains open until 3am serving burgers, wings, fries and bao buns to “keep energy levels high for a big night of NFL action.” Guests arriving before midnight get a free pint, too.

Pergola on the Wharf

The Pergola eating and drinking hub in Canary Wharf is hosting a Super Bowl event sponsored by White Claw. The first two hundred people through the door get a free White Claw and there will be live DJs, beer pong, an NFL quiz and a chicken wing eating competition. And plenty of screens playing the game.

The 411

This neighbourhood bar in Angel will be showing the Super Bowl. Expect cheerleaders, beer ping, wing eating competitions, a quiz and lots of US-themed food and drink to eat while watching the big screens.

The Prince

This West London pub will have huge projector screens, pre-game coverage and all-American themed sharing platters ahead, during and post the big match.

The Stafford

Queen Elizabeth II’s former haunt, The Stafford hotel, will be showing the Super Bowl in their plush American Bar, and there will be two specially created cocktails as well as US-themed dishes including mac and cheese bites, crispy fish tacos and southern fried chicken tenders.

The Super Bowl 2024 kicks off at 11.30pm on Sunday 11 February

