These 15 London restaurants have been awarded new Michelin stars

Gymkhana has been awarded two Michelin stars for the first time

The Michelin Guide 2024 has been unveiled, celebrating the very best restaurants in the UK, and 15 London restaurants have been awarded a Michelin star for the first time.

Here they are…

The Ledbury

This fine dining restaurant in Notting Hill already had two stars, but has now been awarded three, putting it alongside Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and Core by Clare Smyth to become one of just six London restaurants with three stars.

Brooklands

The new Peninsula Hotel near Hyde Park is one of the most high profile hotel openings in London in recent years. If the Old War Office was old school charm, the Peninsula is contemporary glamour, all floor-to-ceiling glass windows with very expensive cars parked outside. Their 8th floor restaurant Brooklands has been awarded two stars in the first six months of the restaurant opening, so the hotel will be very pleased.

Gymkhana

Gymkhana has been a perennial favourite for years, serving some of London’s best Indian food. It had one star, but now with two, it has become London’s only two-starred Indian restaurant. The Sethi siblings, rockstars of the London restaurant scene, will be delighted.

Dorian

This informal little bistro in Notting Hill is one of the more leftfield inclusions from this year’s Michelin team. It’s a great little spot though, and with traditional white tablecloths, it’s a taste of old school glamour that has in many ways gone out of fashion of late.

Sushi Kanesaka

There are only 13 seats at this esteemed sushi restaurant within the 45 Park Lane hotel, where the set menu costs £420. Clearly Michelin think it’s worth it: it’s not yet been open a year and now they are celebrating their first star.

Trivet

Trivet has been one of the buzziest restaurants in London this past year – and now Jonny Lake and Isa Bal, who both formerly worked with Heston Blumenthal, can celebrate a second Michelin star.

Mountain

This Soho restaurant has been another of the much-hyped openings of late. Their locally sourced food is inspired from both Spain and Wales, and everything’s served in an informal setting. The restaurant has just been awarded its first Michelin star.

Aulis

Simon Rogan, one of the country’s most famous chefs, has Michelin stars across the country, so it felt stand-out that his Soho restaurant Aulis hadn’t got one: until now. There is a beautiful countertop that only seats 12 diners per night, so booking months in advance is often key for weekend sittings.

Restaurant 1890

This restaurant within the Savoy hotel is run by Gordon Ramsay and seats just 26. It is Ramsay’s third within the hotel, and opened almost two years ago in February 2022.

Pavyllon

The luxury Four Seasons on Park Lane hotel has had its French restaurant, Pavyllon, awarded a Michelin star for the first time. The product of French chef Yannick Alleno, he is something of a rock star on home turf so this star isn’t much of a surprise.

Chishuru

Chishuru is another African culinary success story. This restaurant started life as a pop up in Brixton, but has now got a permanent home in central London. The restaurant serves African food in a fine dining style, and within a fun, buzzy environment.

Humo

This wood fired restaurant in Mayfair has gorgeous grilled meat dishes and is the product of Colombian chef Miller Prada. It’s currently one of the most fashionable spots to be seen in the wealthy postcode.

Akoko

Akoko West African restaurant on Berners Street serves beautiful food in a fine dining style, and given there is a real lack of African cooking on the highest stages in London, their Michelin star is a huge success story.

Humble Chicken

This chicken restaurant in Soho serves Japanese-inspired tasting menus that amplify the humble ingredient to new levels.

Ormer

This restaurant within the Flemings Mayfair Hotel serves seasonal British produce in a fine dining environment. Having opened in 2016, they’ll be delighted to have been awarded their first star 8 years on.

Here is the full list of all the winners from this year’s Michelin Guide 2024 ceremony.