City restaurants among those honoured in 2021 Michelin guide

Restaurants around the City were celebrated in this year’s Michelin honours list, despite many being closed for most of the year.

Da Terra in Bethnal Green and Restaurant Story in Bermondsey, headed up by Rafael Cagali and Tom Sellers respectively, were both awarded two Michelin stars, giving workers even more reason to return to the office when lockdown eases. Andy Benyon’s London Fields restaurant Behind was awarded a single star after being open for just 20 days. La Dame de Pic at Tower Bridge maintained its two Michelin stars, while Shoreditch pair Leroy and Lyle’s both maintained their single star.

This year’s awards were notable for calling attention to female chefs, with Clare Smyth’s Core and Hélène Darroze at the Connaught both being awarded the top honour of three stars, joining The Lecture Room and Library at Sketch, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, and Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester at the top table.

Andrew Wong’s Pimlico restaurant A Wong was also awarded two stars, while Tom Brown (Cornerstone) and Tom Aikens (Muse) were among those awarded a star.

The awards came at a sombre time for the restaurant world, with councils being given discretionary powers to extend local lockdowns until mid July, placing many establishments in a precarious position.