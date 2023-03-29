The Michelin Guide 2023 is out – find out which London restaurants got a star

The capital has a brace of new Michelin two-starred restaurants and four new one-star restaurants, including one that’s only been open four months.

Alex Dilling at Hotel Cafe Royal moves into the upper echelons of the London restaurant scene. The guide praised the chef’s “impressive and accomplished” dishes, calling them “exquisite in appearance and, like a seasoned orchestra, everything on the plate adds its own note of flavour to produce something harmonious and exhilarating”.

The Ledbury was also bumped up to two Michelin stars following a big refurb, placing this iconic institution back at the heart of the London dining scene. “Brett Graham’s close relationship with his suppliers has always been its strength,” said the Guide. “The kitchen then uses its considerable skills to enhance and amplify those stunning ingredients on a set menu that is beautifully balanced and harmonious”.

Gaining a single star this year were Shoreditch’s Japanese-Australasian Cycene; Clerkenwell’s excellent Italian Luca; Smithfield’s hyper-seasonal British Restaurant St Barts; and Mayfair’s omakase restaurant Taku, which only opened its doors four months before this year’s Guide was released.

Here’s a full list of all the Michelin stars in London:

Three Michelin stars

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester

CORE by Clare Smyth

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay

Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library)

Two Michelin stars

A.Wong

Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal

Claude Bosi at Bibendum

Da Terra

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Ikoyi

Kitchen Table

La Dame de Pic

Le Gavroche

Story

The Clove Club

The Ledbury

One Michelin star