The Michelin Guide 2023 is out – find out which London restaurants got a star
The capital has a brace of new Michelin two-starred restaurants and four new one-star restaurants, including one that’s only been open four months.
Alex Dilling at Hotel Cafe Royal moves into the upper echelons of the London restaurant scene. The guide praised the chef’s “impressive and accomplished” dishes, calling them “exquisite in appearance and, like a seasoned orchestra, everything on the plate adds its own note of flavour to produce something harmonious and exhilarating”.
The Ledbury was also bumped up to two Michelin stars following a big refurb, placing this iconic institution back at the heart of the London dining scene. “Brett Graham’s close relationship with his suppliers has always been its strength,” said the Guide. “The kitchen then uses its considerable skills to enhance and amplify those stunning ingredients on a set menu that is beautifully balanced and harmonious”.
Gaining a single star this year were Shoreditch’s Japanese-Australasian Cycene; Clerkenwell’s excellent Italian Luca; Smithfield’s hyper-seasonal British Restaurant St Barts; and Mayfair’s omakase restaurant Taku, which only opened its doors four months before this year’s Guide was released.
Here’s a full list of all the Michelin stars in London:
Three Michelin stars
- Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester
- CORE by Clare Smyth
- Hélène Darroze at The Connaught
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
- Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library)
Two Michelin stars
- A.Wong
- Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal
- Claude Bosi at Bibendum
- Da Terra
- Dinner by Heston Blumenthal
- Ikoyi
- Kitchen Table
- La Dame de Pic
- Le Gavroche
- Story
- The Clove Club
- The Ledbury
One Michelin star
- Amaya
- Angler
- Behind
- Benares
- Brat
- Casa Fofō
- Chez Bruce
- City Social
- Club Gascon
- Cornerstone
- Cycene
- Dining Room at The Goring
- Dysart Petersham
- Elystan Street
- Endo at The Rotunda
- Evelyn’s Table
- Five Fields
- Frog by Adam Handling
- Galvin La Chapelle
- Gymkhana
- Hakkasan Hanway Place
- Hakkasan Mayfair
- Harwood Arms
- HIDE
- Jamavar
- Kai
- Kitchen W8
- Kol
- La Trompette
- Leroy
- Locanda Locatelli
- Luca
- Lyle’s
- Marcus
- Murano
- Muse
- Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay
- Pied à Terre
- Pollen Street Social
- Portland
- Quilon
- Ritz Restaurant
- River Café
- Sabor
- SO|LA
- Sollip
- St. Barts
- St. JOHN
- Taku
- The Ninth
- Trinity
- Trishna
- Trivet
- Umu
- Veeraswamy
- Wild Honey St James