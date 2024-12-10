Wine Gifts

OH DEAR. It is a mere two weeks until Christmas and you have no idea what to get for a certain person in your life. Have no fear, I am here to suggest the best boozy finds of the season.



VISITING THE HOME OF A FANCY FRIEND

EXTON PARK CUVÉE M. ISAAC

£130 EXTONPARKVINEYARD.COM

Presented in a stunning teal and gold box, this excellent English Blanc de Blancs 2015 from Hampshire is made from the oldest Chardonnay vines and aged for three years. A scintillatingly good bottle for those who appreciate premium wine. Hints of marzipan and vanilla over orange peel and a bright fine mousse. My goodness, this is stylish.



VISITING THE HOME OF A CHRISTMAS-LOVING FOODIE

TOASTED PANETTONE & SAFFRON LIQUEUR

£35 50CL FORTNUM & MASON

The festive season in a glass for those who love indulgent buttery baked panettone and aromatic saffron. Made in the Cotswolds this is delicious and can be enjoyed on its own with a slice of Christmas cake or even as a liquor topped up with sparkling wine for a scrumptious cocktail.



FOR THE GADGET-LOVING FRIEND WHO NEVER HAS TIME

WINE WIZARD SMART 3-IN-1 WINE AERATOR

£49.95 VINALCHEMY.COM

With rave reviews from professors of viticulture and head sommeliers, this is the gift for someone who wants better wine, and they want it now. Instead of taking an hour to decant and open up your wine, this device instantly reacts with the wine using oxygen bubbles that essentially decant, age and develop wine in seconds.



FOR SOMEONE WHO LIKES TO INDULGE THEMSELVES

LANSON LE BLACK RESERVE X EXMOOR CAVIAR EXCLUSIVE GIFT SET

£100 EXMOORCAVIAR.COM

We deserve the finer things in life at this time of year and this ticks all the boxes in a smart, easy-to-deliver box. One of the oldest Champagne Houses has partnered with a renowned British caviar from Exmoor National Park. The set contains 30g of caviar and a caviar key, two pretty mother of pearl caviar spoons, a bottle of Lanson Le Black Réserve Champagne and two Lanson Champage flutes. A happy evening in a box.



FOR THE GOAL-DRIVEN GLAMOURPUSS

PIPER-HEIDSIECK X MARILYN MONROE GIFT TIN

£38.99 WAITROSE

The glorious Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut Champagne, encased in a Hollywood icon. These limited-edition tins are part of the “Twist the Script” campaign by British artist Miles Aldridge, who highlights Ms Monroe as someone who created their own story and was one of the first women to set up a production company. And the champagne is superb too.

FOR SOMEONE WHO SAVOURS THEIR WINE AND SAVES THE PLANET

CORAVIN FOREST GREEN TIMELESS SIX+

£399 CORAVIN.CO.UK

A limited edition from the clever people at Coravin, this tool means you can enjoy a glass of fine wine, then put it away for another year or more to continue developing. Use it to track how wines evolve over time or treat yourself to a special glass or two without opening the whole bottle. A tree is planted for every Forest Green edition sold. It includes the Coravin device, three argon gas capsules, six screwcap attachments and one areator all packaged up in a carry case. Not everything you love lasts, but with Coravin, your wine can.

FOR THE WINE-CURIOUS, THE WINE-LOVER, THE WINE-DRINKER

A NAKED WINES GIFT CARD

£20 TO SKYS-THE-LIMIT NAKEDWINES.CO.UK

Naked Wines offer diversity, quality, value and an exciting opportunity to chat direct to the winemakers themselves, giving feedback, asking questions and receiving answers. I have never known a platform that puts wine drinkers in such easy and direct contact with winemakers from all over the world. Cut out the middleman and let your loved one discover delicious wines from some of the best, most respected producers around – all handily delivered to their door.

City AM x Naked Wines

City AM is all about savvy investment and Naked Wines are all about bringing you better wine for a better price, while supporting independent winemakers. Think of it as your online cellar that is doing some good while you drink.

Exclusive App Offer:

Download the City AM app, navigate around and tap on a Naked Wines ad to be led through to their site, which will then unlock a special £80 saving after completing a quiz.

Personalised Recommendations:

You can select wines to try, rate them, and receive tailored suggestions based on your preferences.

Money-Back Guarantee:

If you don’t like a wine, you won’t have to pay for it, and you’ll receive Naked Wines credit.

Flexible Investment Plans:

You can adjust how much you invest each month or when to receive your next case, with no long-term commitments.

nakedwines.co.uk

winewithouththesnobbery