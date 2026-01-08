Galvin La Chapelle launches special menu to celebrate Toast Award win

Michelin starred City institution Galvin La Chapelle has launched a special new menu to celebrate winning Best Restaurant at the inaugural City AM Toast the City Awards.

The Toast & Taste menu, which is on offer until 24 February, will feature a combination of brand new dishes and returning classics from throughout the restaurant’s 15 year history. It will, of course, include a toast in the form of a glass of champagne.

Chris Galvin told City AM: “We wanted to create something that truly felt like a toast in every sense of the word, celebrating our recent Toast Award win with City AM, raising a toast to the new year, and including a glass of bubbles as part of the experience.

“It was important to us to offer an accessible menu to kick off 2026, one that showcases the quality of our cooking while continuing to honour seasonality at its very best, celebrating the very best of winter flavours and produce.”

The Toast the City Awards saw 30,000 votes cast across 17 categories, championing the people and companies that make the Square Mile such an amazing destination, from pubs to cultural experiences, fitness studios to green spaces. The winners are decided by both public votes and our panel of expert judges, including Michelin-starred chef Tom Sellers, restaurateur Martin Williams and UK Hospitality boss Allen Simpson.

The Rising Sun picked up the coveted Best Boozer award while Coq d’Argent won best roof terrace and Duck & Waffle won Best Late Night Venue. For a full list of winners tap this link.

Galvin said: “Running a restaurant like Galvin La Chapelle in one the most exciting places in the world has always inspired us, so to be chosen as the best in the City, is amazing. “

Nodding to the economic challenges facing the hospitality industry, he added: “The Square mile is ever changing and always feels charged with energy. Hospitality is going through a challenging time but on a positive note this brings evolution for our customers to enjoy in a space that retains timeless elegance.”